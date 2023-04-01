Last year's champion Elena Rybakina flying under the radar ahead of Wimbledon

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon WTA - Singles
  4. Last year's champion Elena Rybakina flying under the radar ahead of Wimbledon
Last year's champion Elena Rybakina flying under the radar ahead of Wimbledon
Elena Rybakina poses with the trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2022
Elena Rybakina poses with the trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2022
Reuters
Elena Rybakina (24) will not be shouting her odds from the rooftops as she prepares for the defence of her Wimbledon title, that is just not the Moscow native's style.

Rybakina prefers to let her potent strokes do the talking, just as she did last year when marching to a surprise title after a sensational fortnight in London.

The Kazakhstan player's 'celebration' after her defeat of Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the final was so low-key that it could have been a first-round match at a routine WTA event.

Her calm response perhaps helped her prevent the kind of let-down players often experience after claiming a first Grand Slam title and she has backed it up impressively.

Yet despite being the third-ranked player in the world, and having reached the Australian Open final this year as well as title runs at Indian Wells and Rome, Rybakina will saunter into Wimbledon with little fanfare.

While much of the focus is understandably on top seed Iga Swiatek and number two Aryna Sabalenka, as well as the likes of Coco Gauff and Jabeur, Rybakina will quietly go about her business when she opens play on Centre Court on Tuesday.

Her clean ball striking and silky movement are ideally suited to Wimbledon's lawns while her serve is the weapon that took her all the way to the title last year.

There are some concerns, however.

She was bothered by a virus at the French Open, having to pull out before her third-round match, and withdrew from this week's Eastbourne championships, raising questions about her fitness and form ahead of Wimbledon.

"She's got the perfect game for grass when everything is working, but everything has to be working," three-time Wimbledon champion Chris Evert said when previewing the tournament for broadcaster ESPN this week.

"It's always tough to defend your title. I just feel like she's shown a little vulnerability this year. She played a great, great match when she won the tournament, but at the same time, I don't know if she's at that top form right now.

"You definitely have to be 100 per cent physically to play seven matches and to do things with your body that you're not accustomed to doing versus a hard court or a clay court."

As Evert rightly points out, successfully defending a Wimbledon women's title is no easy task. Only Serena and Venus Williams and Steffi Graf have managed it in the last 30 years.

But anyone dismissing Rybakina's chances of joining that elite club would do well to remember the way she calmly picked her way through the draw last year with the minimum of fuss.

Mentions
TennisRybakina ElenaWimbledon 2023Wimbledon WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Wimbledon women's key points: Swiatek searches for grass court formula and Russians return
Coco Gauff hopes to turn happy Wimbledon memories into maiden major crown
EXCLUSIVE: Petra Kvitova discusses her 2023 season, Wimbledon chances and fitness
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Flashscore at Hurlingham for Ruud vs Thiem, finals taking place elsewhere
Iga Swiatek determined to continue grass-court progress at Wimbledon
Follow every day from Wimbledon with Flashscore's social media coverage
Players face 'mental torture' at Wimbledon, says sports psychologist
WTA evaluating 'challenging' issue of taking tennis to Saudi Arabia
Wounded knee hampers mercurial talent Nick Kyrgios in his bid for Wimbledon glory
Madison Keys shocks Coco Gauff to setup Daria Kasatkina final at Eastbourne
Who are the dark horses who could spring a surprise at Wimbledon 2023?
Djokovic to face Cachin in Wimbledon opener, Rybakina up against Rogers
Updated
Iga Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg semis due to illness as Wimbledon looms
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool set to sign Szoboszlai, Azpilicueta heading to Atletico
Iga Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg semis due to illness as Wimbledon looms
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier arrested after accusations of racism