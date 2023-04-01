EXCLUSIVE: Petra Kvitova discusses her 2023 season, Wimbledon chances and fitness

Wimbledon is by far her favourite tournament, and not only because she has won it twice. "I want to enjoy it this time too," says Petra Kvitova (33) just days before the start of another edition. In an interview with Flashscore News, she also talked about her season so far, her fitness and who she thinks will dominate the upcoming Grand Slam.

Your favourite part of the season is about to start, how are you feeling health-wise?

"I'm enjoying the grass, I'm glad it's here and I'm back on it. I'm definitely healthier than I was before the clay part of the season. It was very difficult for me because I couldn't train properly and I played two matches in Madrid and at the French Open without any preparation. Fortunately, since Paris, I can train more and more, which is great and I hope it will last as long as possible."

What limited you after winning in Miami?

"My heel was bothering me and I have a growth on the back of it. When I put my sneaker on, it hurts my whole calf and Achilles and I can't bounce properly. On top of that, I had inflammation in my foot, which was difficult and painful."

What are your ambitions for your favourite tournament this year?

"I don't have any, I'm going to play my best and hope my health holds out. Last year I finished in the third round, when the first rounds are always the hardest... I just want to be there as long as possible, it's my favourite tournament, so I'm going to enjoy it."

Kvitova after her win in 2014. Profimedia

Who will win this year's Wimbledon on both the women's and men's sides?

"I think Sabalenka has a great chance. Not only with the way she plays and the style she has, but also with the way she is mentally handling everything right now. Rybakina will have a tough time because she is defending her title, everyone will be watching her, but she's got the game and she's been playing great tennis all season, so for me, she's a big favourite. And among the men, I think it will be Novak Djokovic."

Which London triumph do you remember more fondly, 2011 or 2014?

"I prefer the 2014 one, but I couldn't do without 2011. I was still such an unknown then, nobody expected it, I surprised everybody even though I was ranked eighth in the world. But in 2014, I entered every match as a favourite and it was mentally extremely tough. I ran into three Czechs during the tournament, that's always a special match. For me, the title was so satisfying, that I made it through. I proved that the first title was not a coincidence. For me, the second Grand Slam was extra special and I will never forget it."

What sporting and personal goals do you have for the rest of 2023?

"I don't have any extra goals, but if my health holds out and I play the whole season, that would be great."

Do you follow men's tennis at the moment? What do you think of Alcaraz? Can he be a symbol of success like the trio of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic?

"I watch, I like Alcaraz a lot. He's playing great tennis, the way he moves, the things he returns. And in what a way! It's something beautiful, he can serve, he can volley... The game he's showing is really great and I'm glad someone like that is going to follow in the footsteps of Federer and Nadal. That's important for the whole of tennis."

What do you do to make yourself happy?

"Every now and then I buy myself something. Clothes, shoes, a handbag... I'm just a woman who sometimes can't resist. But it also makes me happy to be at home, to turn on the TV, have a cup of tea and be quiet."

Do you think about what you will do in life after your sporting career?

"Not much to be honest, because when I'm still playing it's hard to concentrate on thinking about what's going to happen once I'm done. My head is not set and ready for that. Maybe when I'm done one day it will flash in my mind what I want to do, but right now I don't know. I've mentioned in the past that I'd like a beauty salon, that hasn't left me, that's one of the things I think I'd enjoy."