Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne due to viral illness

Updated
Rybakina is the reigning Wimbledon champion
Rybakina is the reigning Wimbledon champion
Reuters
Wimbledon champion and world number three Elena Rybakina (24) pulled out of a warm-up event in Eastbourne on Monday, sparking concerns about her fitness ahead of the year's third Grand Slam which begins next week.

Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina made her major breakthrough by winning the title at Wimbledon last year and has steadily gone up the world rankings in 2023.

She was among the favourites for the French Open but pulled out of Roland Garros ahead of her third-round meeting with Sara Sorribes Tormo earlier this month due to a viral illness.

Rybakina lost to Donna Vekic in the round of 16 in Berlin last week.

"Unfortunately, I have to withdraw here in Eastbourne today," she said on Monday.

"I am still recovering from the virus I had in Paris and after Roland Garros it was really tough.

"I also picked up another small issue in Berlin, so my team and I decided it would be better to recover this week and prepare for Wimbledon."

Wimbledon begins on July 3rd.

