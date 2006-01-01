Naomi Osaka's Wimbledon comeback ended by on-fire Emma Navarro

Naomi Osaka's (26) goal to improve her grasscourt game will have to wait for at least another 12 months after her Wimbledon comeback stalled in the second round following a 6-4, 6-1 walloping by American Emma Navarro (23) that mercifully lasted only 58 minutes.

When the four-time Grand Slam champion returned to the tour in January following a 15-month maternity break, top of her wish list was to "do much better on clay and grass".

Unfortunately for Osaka, she failed to match even her career-best third-round showings at the French Open and now at Wimbledon.

She put in a rousing performance at Roland Garros as she almost pushed world number one and eventual champion Iga Swiatek over the edge, squandering a match point before perishing in the second round.

A month later, however, her second-round performance under a closed Centre Court roof was as lousy as the British weather as her game fell apart against the American 19th seed after she produced four erratic errors to get broken in the seventh game of the first set.

Navarro did not let her opponent's status distract her from the job at hand and she kept up the relentless pressure in the second set as she raced into a 3-0 lead.

The popular Japanese superstar, competing at Wimbledon this week for the first time since 2019, was given a roaring ovation from the crowd when she finally registered a game to avoid a second-set whitewash but that was only a brief reprieve and she bowed out by slapping a forehand long.

"Naomi is obviously a great player. It’s great to have her back on tour and she’s playing some great tennis since she's been back but obviously I wanted to get the win today and was able to play some good tennis," Navarro told the crowd in a courtside interview.

"It was my first time on Centre Court here at Wimbledon, it doesn’t really feel real.

"I’ve been having a lot of fun on grass. It’s kind of been the theme of my time on tour so far, just trying to enjoy myself and today was no exception."