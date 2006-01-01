Ons Jabeur admits making third straight Wimbledon final would be a dream

  4. Ons Jabeur admits making third straight Wimbledon final would be a dream

Ons Jabeur is still searching for a maiden Grand Slam title
Ons Jabeur is still searching for a maiden Grand Slam titleReuters
Tunisian 10th seed Ons Jabeur (29) said she is dreaming of reaching a third straight Wimbledon final this month and that managing the negative emotions would be a key factor in getting to the title decider.

Jabeur, who lost the 2022 final to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and the 2023 title match to Czech Marketa Vondrousova, got her latest grass-court Grand Slam campaign off to a good start with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Japan's Moyuka Uchijima.

“If I make it a third year in a row to the final, that would be like a dream," Jabeur told reporters on Tuesday.

"I know I have a big capacity of doing it, I’ve been working on myself a lot. I can see myself winning this tournament hopefully."

Jabeur said she has to keep control of her emotions on court if this is going to be her year at Wimbledon.

"I always try to remember that this is the place where I belong, where I play amazing and where I feel amazing," she told The National.

"So I’m just going to enjoy every moment that I’m here at Wimbledon and hopefully it will be the right year.

"For me, the most important thing is to know how to manage my feelings, especially when I really need them and sometimes I try to be less tough with myself, because that’s not great as well."

