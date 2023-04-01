Ons Jabeur ready to make it third time lucky after reaching Wimbledon final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon WTA - Singles
  4. Ons Jabeur ready to make it third time lucky after reaching Wimbledon final
Ons Jabeur ready to make it third time lucky after reaching Wimbledon final
Jabeur is looking to become the first Arab player, as well as the first African woman, to win a Grand Slam
Jabeur is looking to become the first Arab player, as well as the first African woman, to win a Grand Slam
Reuters
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (28) believes the lessons she learned in two Grand Slam final defeats will stand her in good stead for Saturday's Wimbledon showdown with unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova (24).

Jabeur showed incredible endurance on Thursday to absorb the brutal power of second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) to claim a 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 victory after trailing by a set and 4-2.

She is now back in a position she found herself in at last year's Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, requiring one win to become the first African woman as well as first Arab to win a major.

"Last year was my first final of a Grand Slam. Definitely getting closer to winning the Grand Slam that I always wished," North African trailblazer Jabeur, who had a photo of Wimbledon's Venus Rosewater Dish on her phone last year but never got her hands on the real thing, told reporters.

Jabeur celebrates her win
Reuters

"I would say I always believed. But sometimes you would question and doubt if it's going to happen, if it's ever going to happen. I'm going to learn a lot from not only Wimbledon's final but also the U.S. Open final and give it my best.

"Maybe this year was all about trying two times and getting it right the third time."

The sixth seed has lost twice this year to left-handed Vondrousova, who was French Open runner-up in 2019, and said she wanted revenge on Saturday after working "like crazy" to improve.

"I didn't win against her this year. She has good hands. She plays very good," Jabeur said. "Honestly, I will try to focus on myself a lot. I'm not sure how she's going to play her second Grand Slam final. We're both hungry to win."

Jabeur, who will have the Arab world rooting for her on Saturday, has certainly earned her place in the final.

Jabeur in action
Reuters

She beat twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in round four, 2022 winner Elena Rybakina in the last eight and Australian Open champion Sabalenka in the semis.

"I think this year the draw is much tougher. Playing against amazing players that not only play good on any surface, but they play amazing on grass. That was very challenging," she said.

"That gives me more confidence to be ready for the final. Also getting that rhythm of playing great tennis to be ready for the next match."

Mentions
TennisWimbledon WTA - SinglesJabeur OnsVondrousova MarketaSabalenka ArynaWimbledon 2023
Related Articles
Stronger than ever Elina Svitolina relishing Vondrousova test at Wimbledon
Aryna Sabalenka looks to toughen up mentally after Ons Jabeur defeat
Ons Jabeur rides the punches to beat Aryna Sabalenka and reach Wimbledon final
Updated
Show more
Tennis
Lyudmyla Kichenok dedicates Wimbledon mixed doubles title to Ukraine
Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok wins Wimbledon mixed doubles title with Mate Pavic
Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez calls for more female coaches
Marketa Vondrousova feeling good at Wimbledon after semi-final victory
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina says pressure 'too much' after Wimbledon exit
Marketa Vondrousova ends Elina Svitolina's run to reach Wimbledon final
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur battles past Sabalenka to set up final clash with Vondrousova
Carlos Alcaraz says dad 'just a fan' after Novak Djokovic filmed at Wimbledon
His adventure may be over, but Christopher Eubanks leaves his mark on Wimbledon lawns
Daniil Medvedev wary of 'one brutal shot' from Carlos Alcaraz ahead of semi-final
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson agrees to Al-Ettifaq move, AC Milan sign Pulisic
Carlos Alcaraz says dad 'just a fan' after Novak Djokovic filmed at Wimbledon
Why Manchester United are desperate to replace David de Gea with Andre Onana
Marketa Vondrousova ends Elina Svitolina's run to reach Wimbledon final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |