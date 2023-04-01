Ruthless Ons Jabeur knocks out China's Bai Zhuoxuan in 45 minutes at Wimbledon

Scores
News
Jabeur celebrates her win
Jabeur celebrates her win
Reuters
Tunisian Ons Jabeur (28) made quick work of Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan (21) with a 6-1 6-1 victory in 45 minutes to move into the third round at Wimbledon on Friday.

Jabeur is looking to go one step further at Wimbledon this year after losing the final in 2022 and the sixth seed was flawless with attacking shots that sent her opponent scrambling.

In front of a half-empty Court One, Jabeur barely needed to get out of third gear to outclass Bai, who struggled to match her stroke for stroke as her unforced error count climbed with every game.

"It was a good game, she (Bai) played the qualifying here and she qualified. I believe she had a great tournament, so I wish her all the best. But I tried to play like a top 10 player," Jabeur said.

"Here I try to work a lot on my serve. I believe the stats will say it's better. We'll see with my coach later if he gives me a hard time or not.

"Overall I tried to play clean and, for once, what my coach says!"

Bai also slipped and fell in the opening set while chasing a drop shot but was quickly back on her feet to scattered applause.

However, Jabeur showed no mercy and sealed victory on her first match point with a deft lob at the net.

