Superb Iga Swiatek surges into Wimbledon third round

Updated
Iga Swiatek celebrates during her win over Sara Sorribes Tormo
Iga Swiatek celebrates during her win over Sara Sorribes Tormo
Reuters
Women's top seed Iga Swiatek (22) outclassed Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo (26) 6-2 6-0 on Wednesday to sweep into the third round of Wimbledon with a dazzling display.

The Pole started a little slowly and dropped serve early having broken her opponent, but moved through the gears in what was her first match on Centre Court.

Once Swiatek found her range with her lethal forehand, the four-times Grand Slam champion was unstoppable as she cruised into the third round.

World number one Swiatek, a clay court specialist with three French Open titles to her name, has found Wimbledon tricky with her best run coming in 2021 when she reached the fourth round.

She has started her fourth appearance in ominous fashion, however, dropping only six games in her opening two matches.

"I'm happy that I can play such a solid game and kind of do what I was practising," Swiatek said on court.

"I feel pretty confident and pretty happy. Which doesn't happen often, honestly. So I'm happy that this is the first year where I finally kind of feel like I learned a lot and I can really adjust my game to grass courts a little."

Swiatek broke the Sorribes Tormo serve for a 2-0 lead but was broken back in the following game before really stamping her authority on the contest as the sun made an appearance.

Her Spanish opponent played her part in entertaining rallies in the opening set but Swiatek always had an extra weapon in her armoury.

The second set was all over in a flash, meaning the Centre Court crowd were treated to a little over two hours of tennis in the first two scheduled matches of the day.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

