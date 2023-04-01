Top seed Iga Swiatek powers past Zhu Lin to launch Wimbledon title quest

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon WTA - Singles
  4. Top seed Iga Swiatek powers past Zhu Lin to launch Wimbledon title quest
Top seed Iga Swiatek powers past Zhu Lin to launch Wimbledon title quest
Swiatek celebrates her win
Swiatek celebrates her win
Reuters
World number one Iga Swiatek (22) cruised into the Wimbledon second round with a 6-1 6-3 mauling of China's Zhu Lin (29) on Monday in a fine start to her quest for a first Grand Slam title on grass.

The Pole, who won the French Open title for the third time last month to make it four Grand Slam crowns, has yet to get past the fourth round of the London major.

Swiatek looked good in her movement on the surface and showed no signs of any effects of the illness that had ruled her out of her Bad Homburg semi-final on Friday.

Swiatek vs Zhu stats
Flashscore, Profimedia

"I felt really confident. I felt like I did a very good job," said Swiatek, a former junior champion at Wimbledon. "I feel really good after Roland Garros (French Open). After Roland Garros I took some time to appreciate what happened.

"Last year it was my second Grand Slam (at the French Open) and it felt overwhelming. This time I could focus on celebrating and actually at getting back to work with more peace in my head."

Zhu, ranked 34th in the world, earned a break point in the first game but Swiatek won 11 points in a row to sprint into a 3-0 lead.

Another break put Swiatek, a renowned slider on clay and hard courts who has often struggled with her movement on grass, firmly in the driving seat.

Swiatek reacts during her match
Reuters

Zhu saved two set points at 5-0 but Swiatek sealed the first set a game later with a powerful crosscourt forehand winner.

The pair traded breaks early in the second before Swiatek, who pulled out of her Bad Homburg semi-final on Friday due to illness, earned a second one and was 4-3 up when play was interrupted due to rain.

It resumed after the roof on Court One was shut but Swiatek needed only seven minutes to win the two games she needed and sealed victory with a backhand winner.

Mentions
TennisSwiatek IgaZhu LinWimbledon 2023Wimbledon WTA - Singles
Related Articles
At 43, evergreen Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon
Iga Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg semis due to illness as Wimbledon looms
Novak Djokovic takes centre stage again as Wimbledon gets underway with a bang
Show more
Tennis
Rublev leads Russian Wimbledon return with easy win, Azarenka and Kudermetova through
Updated
Jessica Pegula wins battle of the Americans against Lauren Davis to advance
Wimbledon on red alert for orange protest as day one begins
Wimbledon to celebrate Roger Federer's career on Centre Court on Tuesday
Reigning champion Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek to bring curtain up on Wimbledon
Tennis Tracker: Clinical Swiatek cruises through at Wimbledon, Djokovic halted by rain
Former finalist Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Wimbledon due to wrist inury
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz confident, says Novak Djokovic is Wimbledon favourite
Elena Rybakina says she feels no pressure ahead of Wimbledon title defence
Nick Kyrgios tempers Wimbledon expectations with fitness still big concern
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: City close in on Gvardiol, Newcastle confirm signing of Tonali
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Who are the dark horses who could spring a surprise at Wimbledon 2023?
Sudakov leads Ukraine into Euro semis after dismantling France