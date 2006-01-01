Swiatek moves into Wimbledon second round with 20th win in row

Swiatek moves into Wimbledon second round with 20th win in row

Iga Swiatek celebrates winning against Sofia Kenin
Iga Swiatek celebrates winning against Sofia KeninAFP
World number one Iga Swiatek (22) stretched her winning streak to 20 matches on Tuesday with a comfortable straight-sets victory over Sofia Kenin (26) to reach the Wimbledon second round.

Swiatek, fresh from a fourth French Open title, came through 6-3, 6-4 against her 49th-ranked American opponent, a former Australian Open champion.

The top-seeded Pole, chasing a sixth Grand Slam title, has yet to get beyond the quarter-finals at the All England Club.

She will face either British wild card Francesca Jones or Petra Martic of Croatia for a place in the last 32.

