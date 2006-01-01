Swiatek moves into Wimbledon second round with 20th win in row

World number one Iga Swiatek (22) stretched her winning streak to 20 matches on Tuesday with a comfortable straight-sets victory over Sofia Kenin (26) to reach the Wimbledon second round.

Swiatek, fresh from a fourth French Open title, came through 6-3, 6-4 against her 49th-ranked American opponent, a former Australian Open champion.

The top-seeded Pole, chasing a sixth Grand Slam title, has yet to get beyond the quarter-finals at the All England Club.

She will face either British wild card Francesca Jones or Petra Martic of Croatia for a place in the last 32.