Wang defeats tearful Dart in Wimbledon third round

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon WTA - Singles
  4. Wang defeats tearful Dart in Wimbledon third round

Wang defeats tearful Dart in Wimbledon third round

Wang Xinyu in action at Wimbledon
Wang Xinyu in action at WimbledonReuters
Local favourite Harriet Dart (27) wiped away tears at the net at Wimbledon on Saturday after she failed to break down the solid defence of China's Wang Xinyu (22), losing her third-round match 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Dart, who knocked out compatriot and 32nd seed Katie Boulter earlier this week, could not hide her emotion before congratulating Wang, at 42 ranked 58 places above the Briton.

Wang had trouble at the start of the match coping with a swirling and chilly wind as well as her opponent's aggressive game.

The encounter was also disrupted by rain and it took until midway through the second set for the Chinese woman to settle into a rhythm and find her range.

Dart took the first set with a fierce cross-court winner, after breaking Wang's serve four times as both players struggled with the ball toss in the stiff breeze.

Wang, who reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open last year, settled her nerves and took the second set on her third set point with a volley winner.

She said she had trouble dealing with Dart's serve and her "super-flat" balls.

"I was getting a bit more used to her balls and all the slices. I felt more comfortable each time as the match was going," Wang said in a courtside interview.

The British number two, cheered by a partisan crowd, won the first three games of the third set but could not maintain her intensity and became increasingly frustrated by Wang's solid defence and tenacity.

Wang, who upset fifth seed Jessica Pegula in the second round, took advantage and reeled off the next six games, clinching the match with a determined volley winner.

She told the crowd she was looking forward to the fourth round and added: "Hopefully you cheer more for me next time."

Dart's defeat means Emma Raducanu, who reached the fourth round on Friday, is the only British player left in the draw.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon WTA - SinglesWang Xinyu (2001)Dart HarrietWimbledon 2024
Related Articles
China's Wang Xinyu stuns Jessica Pegula in Wimbledon second round
Alex Zverev suffers injury scare but holds off Cameron Norrie to reach round four
Updated
On fire Raducanu dumps out Sakkari in straight sets to reach Wimbledon last 16
Show more
Tennis
Top seed Iga Swiatek dumped out of Wimbledon by Putintseva
Updated
Svitolina ends Jabeur's Wimbledon dream in third round after emotional defeat
Daniil Medvedev sees off Jan-Lennard Struff to reach fourth round
Murray's Wimbledon career over as Raducanu pulls out of mixed doubles
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic in late action as Jabeur and Swiatek both knocked out
Swiatek faces 'gangster' threat as Djokovic feels need for speed at Wimbledon
Gauff ends British qualifier Kartal's run to reach last 16 at Wimbledon
Updated
Jannik Sinner flattens Miomir Kecmanovic to reach Wimbledon fourth round
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: France join Spain in semi-finals after beating Portugal on penalties
EURO 2024 Tracker: De Vrij heads Dutch level against Turkey
Swiatek faces 'gangster' threat as Djokovic feels need for speed at Wimbledon
Transfer News LIVE: Kilman makes move to West Ham, Zielinski joins Inter

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings