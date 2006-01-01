WTA roundup: Laura Siegemund wins marathon against Xiyu Wang in Thailand

Germany's Laura Siegemund (36) entered the record books with her defeat of fifth-seeded Xiyu Wang (23) of China in four hours, nine minutes at the Thailand Open in Hua Hin on Wednesday.

The 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (1) match was the fourth-longest of the Open Era on the WTA Tour. It was the first to surpass the four-hour threshold since Francesca Schiavone defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 1-6, 16-14 in four hours and 44 minutes at the Australian Open in 2011.

Siegemund rallied from 3-1 down in the first set and 6-5 in the third set. She won nine of the final 10 points to advance.

It was the only singles match played Wednesday because of rain.

Korea Open

Veronika Kudermetova ousted second-seeded Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-2 in an all-Russian encounter in Seoul to reach the quarterfinals.

Kudermetova moved to 5-2 overall against Samsonova, including three wins in the past year. She joins her younger sister, Polina, who already had secured her spot in the quarters.

Another Russian, fourth-seeded Diana Shnaider, defeated Carol Zhao of Canada 6-3, 6-3 in 67 minutes. The fifth seed, Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, eliminated Great Britain's Heather Watson 6-2, 6-2 in 75 minutes.