  WTA roundup: Laura Siegemund wins marathon against Xiyu Wang in Thailand

WTA roundup: Laura Siegemund wins marathon against Xiyu Wang in Thailand

Laura Siegemund in Olympic action
Laura Siegemund in Olympic action
Germany's Laura Siegemund (36) entered the record books with her defeat of fifth-seeded Xiyu Wang (23) of China in four hours, nine minutes at the Thailand Open in Hua Hin on Wednesday.

The 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (1) match was the fourth-longest of the Open Era on the WTA Tour. It was the first to surpass the four-hour threshold since Francesca Schiavone defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 1-6, 16-14 in four hours and 44 minutes at the Australian Open in 2011.

Siegemund rallied from 3-1 down in the first set and 6-5 in the third set. She won nine of the final 10 points to advance.

It was the only singles match played Wednesday because of rain.

Korea Open

Veronika Kudermetova ousted second-seeded Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-2 in an all-Russian encounter in Seoul to reach the quarterfinals.

Kudermetova moved to 5-2 overall against Samsonova, including three wins in the past year. She joins her younger sister, Polina, who already had secured her spot in the quarters.

Another Russian, fourth-seeded Diana Shnaider, defeated Carol Zhao of Canada 6-3, 6-3 in 67 minutes. The fifth seed, Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, eliminated Great Britain's Heather Watson 6-2, 6-2 in 75 minutes.

