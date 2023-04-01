"They don't work in the mines, they are spoiled": Hantuchova hits out at WTA players

At one time she was the best Slovak tennis player, in the WTA ranking in 2003 she reached the fifth place. Daniela Hantuchova (40) put down her racket some time ago and took up the microphone to comment on tennis events for the Amazon Prime streaming platform. She also talked about the current topics of the fateful sport for the Livesport Daily podcast, in which she discussed, among other things, that the current female players should ease up on the complaints.

On the complaints of female tennis players about the conditions

"I find it a little bit like being spoiled. Especially on the women's circuit, where the prize money is what it is, and the girls are definitely not working from four in the morning in the mine. It's tough, but we never allowed ourselves to criticise because we knew the cheques we were getting were because of the tournament."

On traveling long distances

"In terms of travel and the destinations in which WTA tournaments are played, I agree with the players on the contrary. From that point of view, tennis is the most demanding sport there is. For me personally, that was one of the reasons why I quit. My body couldn't handle the time differences anymore, I kept waking up out of my normal rhythm, it was unhealthy. I told myself it wasn't even worth the money, I'd rather be cool at 60. It was over the edge."

On night games

"I can see what a big tournament entails from the organisers' point of view. They make it a point to have the most fans at the games. In Madrid, for example, nobody comes to watch tennis before 20:30 at night and before they have jamón."

On who will win the Champions Tournament

"It's supercharged, but if I pick one favourite, it's Coco Gauff. She won the last Grand Slam, she likes hard surfaces, she's a great fighter and she has a lot in common with Serena (Williams). She loves the big stage when all eyes are on her, so that's why I'm favouring her."

This article was translated from our Czech platform livesport.cz.