Thomas Tuchel confirmed as England manager from 2025

Thomas Tuchel (51) has been appointed the new England manager, the Football Association (FA) announced on Wednesday.

The German has signed an 18-month contract from January 1st which will run until the end of the 2026 World Cup.

He becomes the third foreign manager to coach England after Sweden's Sven Goran Eriksson and Italy's Fabio Capello.

"I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team," Tuchel said. "I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already.

"To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting."

The FA said Tuchel was the "preferred candidate" from several interviewees after a search for a new manager following Gareth Southgate's departure in July.

The board confirmed the decision to appoint Tuchel last week (Tuesday, October 8th) with an announcement delayed to "minimise distraction" around the latest international camp.

In the role, he will be assisted by English coach Anthony Barry.

FA CEO Mark Bullingham said: “We are thrilled to have hired Thomas Tuchel, one of the best coaches in the world and Anthony Barry who is one of the best English coaches to support him. Our recruitment process has been very thorough.

"Thomas was very impressive and stood out with his vast expertise and his drive. Anthony is a top English talent and also has international experience with Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Portugal.

"Fundamentally we wanted to hire a coaching team to give us the best possible chance of winning a major tournament, and we believe they will do just that. Thomas and the team have a single-minded focus on giving us the best possible chance to win the World Cup in 2026."

The FA also confirmed Lee Carsley will continue operating as England's interim manager for their two remaining Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland next month.

Carsley will then return to his role as Under-21 boss allowing Tuchel to take the reins of the senior side.

The identification of Tuchel as the next England boss came after an extensive search to replace Southgate, which also saw the FA contact Manchester City's Pep Guardiola to gauge interest.

Tuchel has enjoyed extensive success at club level, though this will be his first venture into international management.

He has managed six clubs in his career ranging from Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and most recently Bayern Munich.

Tuchel led Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021 and also won the Club World Cup before being sacked a year later.

He also won domestic league titles with both PSG and Bayern, who he left at the end of last season.

Managing England will be Tuchel's first line of work since exiting the Bavarian-based side and his sole focus will be to lead the Three Lions to glory for the first time since 1966.

Under his predecessor Southgate, England reached the finals of Euro 2020 and 2024 but fell short to Italy and Spain respectively.