Triple jumper Zango soars to Burkina Faso's first-ever world gold, Stahl wins discus final

Triple jumper Zango soars to Burkina Faso's first-ever world gold, Stahl wins discus final
Updated
Hugues Fabrice Zango celebrates winning gold alongside silver medallist Cuba's Lazaro Martinez and bronze medallist Cristian Napoles
Hugues Fabrice Zango celebrates winning gold alongside silver medallist Cuba's Lazaro Martinez and bronze medallist Cristian Napoles
Reuters
Burkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango (30) soared to victory in the men's triple jump for the country's first-ever World Athletics Championships gold on Monday, while 18-year-old title favourite Jaydon Hibbert of Jamaica pulled out injured.

Zango, ranked two in the world, jumped 17.64 metres on his fifth of six attempts to overtake Cuba's Lazaro Martinez, who won silver with 17.41 after fouling on three of his attempts. Martinez edged team mate Cristian Napoles who jumped 17.40.

Zango won his country's first Olympic medal with bronze in Tokyo. He was the silver medallist at the 2022 worlds and third in 2019.

Hibbert, who has the best jump in the world this season - 17.87 - ran through the pit on his first attempt and clutched his hamstring. He received treatment but then withdrew from the competition.

Hughes Fabrice Zango in full flight
Reuters

Holloway hurdles to gold

American Grant Holloway (25) raced to his third consecutive World Athletics Championships gold medal in the men's 110 metres hurdles on Monday.

Holloway, who won in 2019 in Doha and last year in Eugene, led from the first hurdle and held on for the victory in a season's best 12.96 seconds.

Grant Holloway shows off his gold medal after winning the 110m hurdles final
Reuters

"I'm speechless right now," he said. "Nothing feels like the first one, but this one I'm definitely going to cherish in my heart."

Hansle Parchment (33) of Jamaica closed well to take the silver in 13.07, while Daniel Roberts (25) of the United States crossed in 13.09 for bronze.

"To come back out here and do it with my brother (Roberts), we started running in college together, having battles, now we're able to have these battles on the world stage.

"Consistency is my biggest attribute. The biggest thing is I come out there and I know what I'm going to run before I'm on track."

The final was missing the world's fastest man this season, Rasheed Broadbell (23) of Jamaica (12.94) who crashed out in the preliminary round.

Stahl secures discus triumph

Olympic champion Daniel Stahl (30) won a dramatic World Championship discus gold with the final throw on Monday just minutes after Kristian Ceh (24) thought he had done enough to retain his title when his final throw edged him in front of the Swede.

Five men had gone beyond 70 metres this year but none of the field looked able to threaten it for most of Monday's contest.

On a hot, sultry night Slovenian Ceh led with 69.27 in the second round before Stahl went 10cm further in the fourth.

With only two throwers left to go, Ceh finally crossed the 70 mark with 70.02 but showed only a muted celebration, knowing just what a competitor his big rival is.

Sure enough, Stahl launched the disc 71.46 – the second-longest throw of the year and a championship record – to take gold.

Lithuania's Mykolas Alekna (20), whose father won the world title twice, took bronze with 68.85.

