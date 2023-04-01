Richardson scrapes into 100m final after shocking start in semi

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Richardson scrapes into 100m final after shocking start in semi
Richardson scrapes into 100m final after shocking start in semi
Ta Lou, Richardson and Jackson finish their semi-final in Budapest
Ta Lou, Richardson and Jackson finish their semi-final in Budapest
Reuters
Sha'Carri Richardson (23) scraped into the women's World Championship 100 metres final on Monday as a fast loser after just about recovering from a terrible start in a heat where Shericka Jackson (29) and Marie-Josee Ta Lou (34) dead heated in 10.79 seconds.

The three fastest in the world this year lined up side by side in the second heat but American Richardson was left for dead at the start as Jamaican Jackson, the world leader, and Ivorian Ta Lou were a metre up before she was upright.

Jackson was clear and eased at the end, allowing Ta Lou to exactly match her 10.79 finishing time, even to the thousandth of a second.

A desperate Richardson had to strain every sinew to claim third in 10.84 – which proved good enough to send her through as one of the two fastest losers.

Sha'Carri Richardson looks on anxiously to see whether she has made the 100m final
Reuters

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, seeking a remarkable sixth title at 36, looked totally relaxed as she got things moving with a comfortable-looking 10.89 in the first heat.

She recovered from a sluggish start to drive home, with American Tamari Davis (20) going through alongside with 10.98.

Julien Alfred (22) of St Lucia had a scare, being given a warning card after moving in the blocks in the third heat. She then had a terrible start in the restarted race but finished well to win in 10.92.

Dina Asher-Smith (27) and Poland's Ewa Swodoba (26) clocked 11.01 and, though the Briton's time was a thousandth quicker, both were advanced to the final on the nine-lane track, which takes place later on Monday at 20:50 CET.

Mentions
AthleticsRichardson Sha’CarriJackson SherickaTa Lou Marie-JoseeFraser-Pryce Shelly-AnnAsher-Smith DinaSwoboda Ewa
Related Articles
Fraser-Pryce, Jackson & Richardson on course for blockbuster sprint showdown
Fast times and big crowds as World Championships return to Europe
Jakob Ingebrigtsen sets new European record at Silesia Diamond League
Show more
Athletics
American Sha'Carri Richardson claims world gold in women's 100m
Updated
Triple jumper Zango soars to Burkina Faso's first-ever world gold, Stahl wins discus final
Updated
Nia Ali hopes to do a victory lap at world championships - with all three kids in tow
Lightning-quick Lyles trying his hardest to fill the Bolt-hole on and off the track
Johnson-Thompson claims second world heptathlon title, Vuleta leaps to long jump gold
American Noah Lyles sprints to gold in the 100m at World Athletics Championships
Defending champion Kerley fails to make 100m final as Lyles and Coleman qualify fastest
Door opens for Paulino to step up to 400m gold at World Athletics Championship
Most Read
Football Tracker: Henry takes France U21 job as AC Milan see off Bologna
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders
Paul Pogba and Juventus try to move beyond injury and scandal ahead of Serie A start
Barcelona set up new home at Olympic Stadium without suspended boss Xavi

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |