Tristan Stubbs handed new role for South Africa T20 side to play Australia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Tristan Stubbs handed new role for South Africa T20 side to play Australia
Tristan Stubbs handed new role for South Africa T20 side to play Australia
Stubbs in action
Stubbs in action
Reuters
Hard-hitting batter Tristan Stubbs (23) will keep wicket for a new-look South Africa when they host Australia in the first of three Twenty20 Internationals over five days at Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday, captain Aiden Markram has confirmed.

South Africa have rested several of their leading players for the quickfire series, which will be followed by five One-Day Internationals in the build-up to the Cricket World Cup that starts in India on October 8th.

Stubbs is usually a handy spin option with the ball but will don the gloves in the absence of rested Quinton de Kock.

"Tristan will keep wicket," Markram said on Tuesday.

"He has been working really hard the last couple of weeks. He is a guy who will never leave a stone unturned. He has spent hours and hours working on his keeping.

"I think it adds another element to his game to take forward in his cricketing journey. We have seen him do well with the ball, we all know what he can do with the bat and now he has got the gloves, so he is an all-dimension player."

Keshav Maharaj is back playing after rupturing his Achilles tendon in March, though he will not be in the team for Wednesday’s game.

"It is fantastic to see him back on the park," Markram said. "It has been a tough journey for him, but he has been incredibly committed and motivated to get ahead of schedule in terms of his recovery."

South Africa have included precocious batting talent Dewald Brevis among several new faces in the squad, with De Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada all rested.

"It is a newer and less experienced group, but we are here to win," Markram said.

"It is a great opportunity for us as a slightly younger team to take on a very good Australian side.

"There might be errors made on the night, but we are not too worried about that."

Markram says South Africa will not use their missing players as an excuse if things do not go to plan in the series.

"It is about two teams that really enjoy playing against each other, respect each other and play the game nice and tough," he said. "We have a way we want to play and it is about giving guys the freedom to do that.

"We won’t use inexperience as an excuse, we believe everyone here can win games for South Africa."

Mentions
CricketStubbs TristanSouth AfricaAustralia
Related Articles
Wade replaces injured Maxwell in Australia squad for South Africa tour
Mitchell Marsh happy to captain Australia for as long as needed
Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc out of South Africa tour with injuries
Show more
Cricket
Jos Buttler welcomes 'superstar' Ben Stokes back into England ODI fold
New Twenty20 skipper Mitchell Marsh backs debutants to shine for Australia
KL Rahul to miss India's early Asia Cup matches as he recovers from injury
Kane Williamson given two weeks to prove fitness for upcoming World Cup
Afghanistan recall all-rounder Janat for Asia Cup
World number one Pakistan add Saud Shakeel to Asia Cup squad
World Cup door not closed on Brook, says England captain Buttler
Pakistan's Naseem bosses Farooqi again in last-over thriller
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham in talks to sign Johnson, Bayern pushing for Chalobah
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior sidelined for several weeks with thigh injury
Basketball World Cup roundup: USA down Greece, Spain & Serbia continue perfect starts
Awesome Atletico in seventh heaven as they demolish neighbours Rayo Vallecano

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |