Twice US World Cup champion Julie Ertz bows out following friendly win over South Africa

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Twice US World Cup champion Julie Ertz bows out following friendly win over South Africa
Twice US World Cup champion Julie Ertz bows out following friendly win over South Africa
Ertz retires with 123 caps for the national team
Ertz retires with 123 caps for the national team
Reuters
Two-time World Cup champion Julie Ertz (31) bid farewell to professional football with a 3-0 US victory over South Africa in a friendly in Cincinnati on Thursday.

Ertz, a twice Female Player of the Year who played a key role in the team's World Cup winning campaigns in 2015 and 2019, was given an emotional send off with fans holding up messages of appreciation throughout the contest.

An emotional Ertiz left the pitch one final time
Reuters

"Closure," Ertz said when asked what it meant to see so many fans staying after the game to continue to cheer her on.

"You always want to make an impact in this sport and for this team especially, that's both on and off the field."

Some were hoping that Ertz, who took an 18-month break prior to this year's Women's World Cup to give birth to her son Madden, might be convinced to stay on through next year's Paris Olympics but she said her priorities had changed.

"I've got a little boy that I'm excited to spend my time with," said Ertz, who is married to NFL tight end Zach Ertz.

"Sacrificing time is hard and his face is so cute... but mama can still play!"

Striker Alex Morgan called Ertz "one of the most important players" on the team over the last decade.

"She's going out on her terms and I'm just really happy for her," Morgan said.

Ertz retires with 123 caps for the national team and a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) career that spanned seven seasons with the Chicago Red Stars before she joined Angel City FC in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Her exit comes at a time of change for the US team, who on Thursday were playing their first match since the team's disappointing round of 16 exit at the Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

The team, who is currently searching for a new head coach, will bid farewell to Megan Rapinoe when she drops the curtain on her legendary national team career in another friendly against South Africa on Sunday in Chicago.

Mentions
Ertz JulieFootballMorgan AlexAngel CityChicago Red StarsRapinoe MeganUSA
Related Articles
USA ready to turn the page on disappointing World Cup
The American rebuild begins after dismal World Cup campaign
Former US World Cup winner Julie Ertz retires
Show more
Football
Arsenal's Raya says Ramsdale must fight for team if he reclaims goalkeeping spot
'Everybody will hate it', Klopp plays down significance of 50th European win
Saudi crown prince says he does not care about 'sportswashing' claims
Inexperience cost Brighton on European debut, says Roberto De Zerbi
Europa League roundup: Ajax and Marseille unable to be separated in six-goal thriller
Europa Conference League roundup: Late Tosun strike sees Besiktas draw in Brugge
Spanish players decry 'systematic discrimination' toward women's team
Updated
Europa League roundup: Liverpool come from behind against LASK in opening group match
Europa Conference League roundup: Aston Villa lose five-goal thriller in Poland
Most Read
Champions League Team of the Week: Joao Felix in top form, German defenders impress
Liverpool will give Europa League full respect, says Jurgen Klopp
Man Utd keeper Onana takes responsibility for defeat to Bayern Munich
Europa League roundup: Liverpool come from behind against LASK in opening group match

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings