Ugo Humbert downs Grigor Dimitrov to seal fifth ATP title in Marseille

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Ugo Humbert downs Grigor Dimitrov to seal fifth ATP title in Marseille
Ugo Humbert downs Grigor Dimitrov to seal fifth ATP title in Marseille
France's Ugo Humbert holds his trophy after winning the ATP Open 13 final
France's Ugo Humbert holds his trophy after winning the ATP Open 13 final
AFP
France's Ugo Humbert (25) outclassed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (32) to claim his fifth ATP title in as many finals at home in Marseille on Sunday.

Humbert saw off second seed Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 with a solid serve and an impressive baseline game in the southern port city.

"I'm very strong mentally in finals," said the fourth-seeded Humbert, who has now won all five finals he has played on the circuit.

"Everything is there. I am pretty solid from the baseline, I serve very well and I am strong mentally," said Humbert, who also won in his home city of Metz last November.

Dimitrov, a former world number three now ranked 13, showed signs of fatigue after Saturday's three-hour semi-final battle with Russian Karen Khachanov.

Humbert broke in the 10th game to snatch the opening set. He saved break points early in the second set, racing to a 3-0 lead and keeping Dimitrov at bay with 87 per cent of points won behind first serves.

The Frenchman had lost to Dimitrov in both previous meetings.

On Monday, he rises to a new career-high of No. 18 in the ATP rankings to become the new French number one.

"It's a good feeling to win Marseille. It was here where everything began, where I reached my first semi-final on Tour," he added.

Mentions
TennisHumbert UgoDimitrov GrigorKhachanov Karen
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina, Humbert and Pliskova win titles, Paul beats Giron in Dallas final
Updated
Djokovic to be dethroned? Rybakina to rise? Flashscore's 2024 Australian Open predictions
Cazaux and Noskova aim to resume giant-slaying runs at Australian Open
Show more
Tennis
Elena Rybakina cruises past Daria Kasatkina to claim Abu Dhabi title
Updated
Paul sees off Shelton to book place in Dallas Open final
Elena Rybakina sets up Daria Kasatkina showdown in Abu Dhabi final
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina sets up Kasatkina final, Paul beats Shelton in Dallas
WTA roundup: Top seed falls in Transylvania as home favourite Bogdan progresses
Simona Halep says truth will come out after doping ban appeal
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur beaten by Haddad Maia, Dimitrov through in Marseille
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Dimitrov overcome tough tests, Auger-Aliassime loses
Most Read
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Jude Bellingham suffers a high-grade left ankle sprain after Girona victory
Muller slams Bayern's lack of 'guts' in damaging loss to Leverkusen
Football Tracker: Granada take lead against Barcelona, AC Milan edge to win over Napoli

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings