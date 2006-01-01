Advertisement
Scores
Paris 2024
More
  US turns on razzle dazzle to blow past Brazil into basketball semi-finals

US turns on razzle dazzle to blow past Brazil into basketball semi-finals

Lebron James of United States and Kevin Durant of United States in action against Bruno Caboclo
Lebron James of United States and Kevin Durant of United States in action against Bruno Caboclo
The United States turned on the style but never got out of first gear, steamrolling past Brazil 122-87 on Tuesday and into the Paris Olympics semi-finals.

The routine victory keeps the US on track for a fifth consecutive gold medal and sets up an intriguing final-four meeting with Serbia, who advanced with an overtime win over Australia.

The contest will be a rematch of the 2016 Rio Summer Games gold medal final and will pit the United States' LeBron James, a four-time NBA most valuable player against the reigning three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

France will face Germany in Thursday's other semi-final.

While Brazil never looked a threat to make the quarter-final a contest neither did the U.S. appear to hit top gear, or even get out of cruise control.

Brazil - USA match stats
Brazil - USA match stats

The mighty Americans served up just enough razzle-dazzle to keep the capacity crowd buzzing in a display that was as much entertainment as sport.

There was none of the electricity that filled the Bercy hours earlier when France and Canada engaged in an entertaining up-tempo, physical contest that had the building rocking from tipoff to buzzer.

After constructing a 33-21 first-quarter lead followed by a sharp 7-0 run to start the second, the U.S. took their foot off the gas but still hit the break up 63-36.

With the outcome no longer in doubt, the US coasted to the finish line with every player getting on the scoresheet led by Devin Booker with 18, Anthony Edwards chipping in with 17, and LeBron James with 12.

Kevin Durant had 11 points to become the United States' all-time leading Olympic scorer man or woman.

Mentions
