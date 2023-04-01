Virat Kohli keeps India on course for big total against West Indies

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Virat Kohli keeps India on course for big total against West Indies
Virat Kohli keeps India on course for big total against West Indies
Kohli enjoyed a strong day
Kohli enjoyed a strong day
Reuters
Virat Kohli (34) forged a century partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the unbroken fifth wicket to steer India to 288-4 on the opening day of the second test against West Indies in Port of Spain on Thursday.

An opening stand of 139 between skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a strong start after being put into bat at the Queen's Park Oval.

But they lost four wickets in the second session to nearly squander the strong start before Kohli and Jadeja combined in a 106-run partnership to steady the innings.

Kohli, playing in his 500th international game, was batting on 87 in with Jadeja on 36 at the other end.

Both Rohit and Jaiswal had smashed hundreds in the opening test in Roseau, where India triumphed inside three days to go 1-0 up in the two-test series, and they picked up right where they left off.

India scored at a rate of nearly five an over in the first session with both openers bringing up their half-centuries before Jason Holder broke the stand when he had Jaiswal caught in the gully for 57.

Shubman Gill continued to struggle at his chosen number three slot. After making only six in Roseau he reached 10 on Thursday before being caught behind to Kemar Roach.

Spinner Jomel Warrican denied Rohit (80) his hundred and Ajinkya Rahane (eight) dragged a ball from Shannon Gabriel onto his stumps as India slumped to 182-4.

Kohli took 21 balls to get off the mark and was watchful throughout his knock which contained eight fours.

Jaiswal, who hit 171 in his test debut at Roseau, could not hide his disappointment after missing out on a second successive century.

"Of course I am disappointed, but it happens in cricket," the 21-year-old left-handed batsman told reporters.

"I just need to keep learning and keep thinking about how I can do better in my next innings."

Mentions
CricketWest IndiesIndia
Related Articles
West Indies call up uncapped Kevin Sinclair in spin boost against India
From selling street food to dazzling India debut, Jaiswal scripts rags-to-riches story
Ravichandran Ashwin's seven-wicket haul hands West Indies crushing defeat
Show more
Cricket
Positive approach again pays dividends for England in crucial Ashes test
Sensational Zak Crawley century helps England dominate Australia
Updated
Big money, big names: Major League Cricket looks to crack US market
Imam anchors nervy chase as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets
England face ultimate test of bold attacking approach to keep Ashes alive
Australia's tail wags to frustrate England on day one in crucial Ashes test
England's Stuart Broad becomes fifth bowler to take 600 Test wickets
Pakistan sense victory despite top order wobble in small chase
Rohit rules out major changes as India eye series sweep at Queen's Park Oval
Ben Stokes says fear of rain could make England even bolder in bid to level Ashes
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mahrez set to sign for Al-Ahli, Kane snubbing new Spurs contract
Catley scores from spot to earn Australia opening victory over Ireland
Declan Rice and Kai Havertz make mark as Arsenal crush MLS All-Stars
New Zealand shock Norway to claim their first ever football World Cup victory

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |