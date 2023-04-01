West Indies call up uncapped Kevin Sinclair in spin boost against India

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. West Indies call up uncapped Kevin Sinclair in spin boost against India
West Indies call up uncapped Kevin Sinclair in spin boost against India
Sinclair has played 13 limited-overs internationals
Sinclair has played 13 limited-overs internationals
Profimedia
West Indies reinforced their spin department by bringing in uncapped all-rounder Kevin Sinclair (23) in place of Raymon Reifer (32) for the second and final test against India beginning in Port of Spain on Thursday.

The hosts rolled out a turning track for the opening test in Roseau, which backfired as India's spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed 17 of the 20 wickets between them to set up victory inside three days.

West Indies left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican sent down 45 overs alone while off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall bowled 16 to claim one wicket apiece.

Part-time spinners Kraigg Brathwaite, Alick Athanaze and Jermaine Blackwood were among the nine bowlers West Indies used in the only time India batted at Windsor Park.

Off-spinning all-rounder Sinclair has played 13 limited-overs internationals and could make his long format debut in what would be the 100th test between India and West Indies.

Reifer, a fast-bowling all-rounder, will travel to Trinidad as injury cover.

Mentions
CricketWest IndiesIndiaSinclair Kevin
Related Articles
From selling street food to dazzling India debut, Jaiswal scripts rags-to-riches story
Ravichandran Ashwin's seven-wicket haul hands West Indies crushing defeat
India to play all three formats on South Africa tour
Show more
Cricket
New Zealand to battle Australia in Christchurch and Wellington tests
England put their faith in an ageing attack for must-win Ashes clash
Saud and Salman score fifties to rescue Pakistan on day two against Sri Lanka
England's Jimmy Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson for fourth Ashes test
Australia's Usman Khawaja lobbied ICC to reduce slow over-rate sanctions
India backing previous opener Shubman Gill to shine in new number three slot
Australia retain Ashes after thrilling ODI victory over England
De Silva and Mathews rescue Sri Lanka after Afridi wickets
Australia's Marcus Harris expects David Warner to play at Old Trafford
Alex Carey ready to repeat Bairstow dismissal despite Ashes furore
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: United agree Onana deal, West Ham interested in Goretzka
Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings
Ilkay Gundogan ready to be a mentor for Barcelona's young midfielders
Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |