India to play all three formats on South Africa tour

The first test will start on December 26th in Pretoria, with the second on January 3rd at Newlands in Cape Town.
"The Boxing Day Test and the New Year’s Test are among the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates," Honorary Secretary of the BCCI Jay Shah said in a media release from Cricket South Africa.
The tour will kick off with three Twenty20 Internationals in Durban, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) and Johannesburg from December 10th-14th.
They will then switch format for three One-Day Internationals between December 17th-21st, played in the latter two venues and Paarl.
India tour to South Africa 2023-24
December 10: First T20, Durban
December 12: Second T20, Gqeberha
December 14: Third T20, Johannesburg
December 17: First ODI, Johannesburg
December 19: Second ODI, Gqeberha
December 21: Third ODI, Paarl
December 26-30: First Test, Pretoria
January 3-7: Second Test, Cape Town
