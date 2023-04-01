India to play all three formats on South Africa tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. India to play all three formats on South Africa tour
India to play all three formats on South Africa tour
India last visited South Africa in 2022
India last visited South Africa in 2022
Reuters
India will play traditional Boxing Day and New Year test matches in South Africa in the 2023-24 season, preceded in December by six white-ball fixtures, officials said on Friday.

The first test will start on December 26th in Pretoria, with the second on January 3rd at Newlands in Cape Town.

"The Boxing Day Test and the New Year’s Test are among the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates," Honorary Secretary of the BCCI Jay Shah said in a media release from Cricket South Africa.

The tour will kick off with three Twenty20 Internationals in Durban, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) and Johannesburg from December 10th-14th.

They will then switch format for three One-Day Internationals between December 17th-21st, played in the latter two venues and Paarl.

India tour to South Africa 2023-24

December 10: First T20, Durban

December 12: Second T20, Gqeberha

December 14: Third T20, Johannesburg

December 17: First ODI, Johannesburg

December 19: Second ODI, Gqeberha

December 21: Third ODI, Paarl

December 26-30: First Test, Pretoria

January 3-7: Second Test, Cape Town

India are currently touring the West Indies - follow the first test with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketSouth AfricaWest IndiesIndiaTest Series
Related Articles
India's Jaiswal to debut as opener with Gill at three for West Indies test
Responsibility on India batters' shoulders to compensate for depleted pace attack v Windies
Cricket World Cup to begin on October 5th with Ahmedabad chosen to host final
Show more
Cricket
India's Jaiswal credits Rohit for steering him through test debut
Debutant Jaiswal, Rohit score hundreds as India take charge in Dominica
ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's events
Short and sweet, T10 cricket jostles for foothold with new events
Ravichandran Ashwin wrecks West Indies as India dominate opening day
MCC suggests limiting ODIs and creating a fund to boost test cricket
Major League Cricket aims for first big USA breakthrough as inaugural season gets underway
England name unchanged squad for fourth Ashes test against Australia
Gary Stead to remain in charge of New Zealand through to 2025
England fast bowler Wood set to unleash more Ashes 'thunderbolts' at Old Trafford
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Timber unveiled by Arsenal, Walker verbally agrees Bayern deal
Morocco handed kind draw in Africa qualifiers for 2026 World Cup
Carlos Alcaraz says dad 'just a fan' after Novak Djokovic filmed at Wimbledon
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz two sets up against Medvedev, Djokovic beats Sinner

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |