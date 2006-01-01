Shakib stars as Bangladesh edge closer to T20 World Cup second round

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. Shakib stars as Bangladesh edge closer to T20 World Cup second round

Shakib stars as Bangladesh edge closer to T20 World Cup second round

Shakib was the star for Bangladesh in St. Vincent
Shakib was the star for Bangladesh in St. VincentTwitter @T20WorldCup
Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (37) hit a half-century as Bangladesh defeated the Netherlands by 25 runs on Thursday to edge closer to the second round of the T20 World Cup.

Shakib, the former captain, recorded his 13th fifty in the format as Bangladesh made 159-5 in their 20 overs.

Shakib went on to finish undefeated on 64 off 46 deliveries having crunched nine fours as international cricket returned to Arnos Vale for the first time in 10 years.

In reply, the Netherlands made 134-8 off their 20 overs.

The win took the Tigers to four points from three games and ideally placed to join already qualified South Africa in making it out of Group D and into the Super Eights stage.

Opener Tanzid Hasan was also in the runs, stroking 35 off 26 balls with five fours and one six after Bangladesh were put into bat by the Dutch.

"The boys showed lot of character in an important match," said Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

"Shakib's calm and we know how good he is. I am happy for him."

Bangladesh started their campaign with a two-wicket win over Sri Lanka before suffering an agonising four-run loss to South Africa.

The Dutch also went into Thursday's game with two points after defeating Nepal by six wickets before losing to South Africa by four wickets.

"We lost in all three facets today. Credit to Bangladesh, they were great and we weren't up to it," said crestfallen Dutch skipper Scott Edwards.

Off-spinner Aryan Dutt was drafted into the Dutch side in place of Teja Nidamanuru and repaid his team's faith by taking the first two Bangladesh wickets to fall.

He sent back Shanto (one) and Liton Das (one) to have the Tigers wobbling at 23-2.

Shakib and Tanzid steadied the ship with a 48-run partnership for the third wicket.

Mahmudullah added a valuable late 25 runs off 21 balls with two fours and a pair of sixes with Bangladesh taking 54 off the last five overs.

The Dutch were in a decent position at 111-3 in reply with Michael Levitt (18), Max O'Dowd (12) and Vikramjit Singh (26) all reaching double figures.

Singh's runs came off 16 balls and featured three sixes.

However, when Sybrand Engelbrecht's entertaining 33 off 22 balls ended in the 15th over, Dutch hopes faded.

Bas de Leede (nought), Edwards (25) and Logan van Beek (two) all fell in the space of six runs as they tried to force the pace.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with 3-33 from his four overs.

In their final group game, Bangladesh face Nepal who still harbour Super Eights hopes of their own if they defeat the Tigers and Sri Lanka.

So far four teams have booked their spots in the Super Eights - South Africa, India, West Indies and Australia.

Mentions
CricketT20 World CupAl Hasan ShakibBangladeshNetherlands
Related Articles
South Africa edge Bangladesh by four runs in low-scoring thriller at T20 World Cup
South Africa survive serious scare to beat Netherlands at T20 World Cup
Bangladesh keep nerve to win T20 World Cup thriller with Sri Lanka
Show more
Cricket
England thrash Oman by eight wickets to revive T20 World Cup campaign
New Zealand facing World Cup exit after Rutherford rescues Windies
India reach T20 World Cup Super Eights with seven-wicket win over USA
'In our best interest' to see England suffer early exit, says Hazlewood
Sri Lanka staring at early T20 World Cup exit after Florida washout
Zampa milestone as Australia march into T20 World Cup Super Eights
Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam keep Pakistan alive at T20 World Cup
South Africa ditch aggressive T20 mindset to solve New York pitch puzzle
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea chasing Villa's Duran, Bayern Munich close Ito deal
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Best XI of players who won't be at Euro 2024: Nordic stars dominate high-quality cast
EXCLUSIVE: Haaland & Pogba's agent Pimenta on being 'the queen of the transfer market'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings