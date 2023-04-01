India's Jaiswal to debut as opener with Gill at three for West Indies test

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. India's Jaiswal to debut as opener with Gill at three for West Indies test
India's Jaiswal to debut as opener with Gill at three for West Indies test
Jaiswal starred in the IPL this year
Jaiswal starred in the IPL this year
Profimedia
India left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal (21) will make his test debut as opener while Shubman Gill (23) will move down the order to number three in the first match against West Indies beginning later on Wednesday, visiting captain Rohit Sharma (36) said.

Gill has been playing as Rohit's opening partner in recent times, including in the World Test Championship final, which they lost to Australia last month.

Before the first match of the two-test series in West Indies, Gill asked head coach Rahul Dravid to let him bat at number three, a position held by veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been dropped from the side.

"He said he can do better for the team at number three. It helps us too as it creates a left-right opening combination," Rohit said in his pre-match press conference.

"This is what we are trying and hopefully this becomes a long-term thing as we have been desperate for a left-hander.

"We have got that left-hander in Jaiswal and let's hope that he performs well for the team and he can really make that spot his own."

With Jasprit Bumrah out injured and Mohammed Shami rested, Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack for India, which includes the uncapped Mukesh Kumar.

"Indian cricket will always face this challenge because we play a lot of cricket, so obviously we have to manage players, rotate them and give them enough breaks," Rohit explained.

"When they return, we want them fresh. We need to be wary of the tournaments ahead of us.

"There is a World Cup coming, so we have to keep that in mind too," he said referring to the 50-overs showpiece tournament in India during October-November.

Mentions
CricketTest SeriesGill ShubmanJaiswal YashasviSharma RohitWest IndiesIndia
Related Articles
Australia edge closer to World Test Championship title despite India resistance
Responsibility on India batters' shoulders to compensate for depleted pace attack v Windies
India drop Pujara for West Indies tour, Jaiswal and Gaikwad get Test call-ups
Show more
Cricket
MCC suggests limiting ODIs and creating a fund to boost test cricket
Major League Cricket aims for first big USA breakthrough as inaugural season gets underway
England name unchanged squad for fourth Ashes test against Australia
Gary Stead to remain in charge of New Zealand through to 2025
England fast bowler Wood set to unleash more Ashes 'thunderbolts' at Old Trafford
Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Filer back in England squad for Ashes ODI series
Australia skipper Pat Cummins refuses to guarantee David Warner's Ashes place
Ben Stokes has 'no hesitation' England can complete Ashes comeback after third test win
Brilliant Brook and big-hitting Wood drag England back into Ashes series after epic finale
Sri Lanka win Cricket World Cup qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe over Netherlands
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United close in on Onana, Milinkovic-Savic set for Al-Hilal
Top seed Iga Swiatek toppled by Elina Svitolina in Wimbledon quarter-finals
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Deadly Djokovic repels Rublev in four sets to reach semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |