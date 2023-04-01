Warren Gatland keeping all options open for Rugby World Cup squad

Warren Gatland keeping all options open for Rugby World Cup squad
Reuters
It may be ploy to light a fire under his team ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup warm-up clash against England in Cardiff, but Wales coach Warren Gatland (59) says he nowhere near finalising his squad for the global finals in France.

Gatland has selected a much-changed side against England with five debutants in the match-day 23 and several surprise picks for their first fixture since a poor Six Nations earlier this year.

"I maybe know about one of them," Gatland told reporters on Thursday when asked how many of his 33-player squad for the World Cup he had finalised in his mind.

He has a new captain in back row Jac Morgan (23) and has given a run to rookie flyhalf Sam Costelow (22).

"He (Costelow) gets the ball through his hands really well and we’ve been impressed with him getting to the line when he becomes a running threat. He’s brave," Gatland said.

He also had praise for Morgan, who has impressed with his quiet authority.

"It’s a great opportunity for him. I left it pretty late before asking him. But he’s a great individual. He’s respected. We’ve had a chat with him about where he can play, we see him as a seven. It’s a huge opportunity and a proud moment," the coach said.

Gatland also made it clear the team would not show their full hand on Saturday.

"That’s on the forefront of our mind. We don’t want to give away the complete blueprint," he said. "But I’m really excited. I’m telling you, this team will do something special."

England coach Steve Borthwick (43) picked a changed side too on Thursday, leaving out several regulars, but Gatland does not believe they can be termed a fringe selection and is expecting a big performance from the visitors.

"I don’t think the English players would like that (second-string) comment. Steve, like us, is looking at some combinations. But there’s some experience there."

Wales have lost 10 of their last 12 tests, which has prompted an overhaul of the squad months out from the World Cup. But Gatland has no problem with the underdog tag.

"Continue to do it (write us off) because it’s only going to make us stronger," he said.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

