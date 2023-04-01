Fly half Marcus Smith to start for England against Wales in World Cup warm-up

Fly half Marcus Smith to start for England against Wales in World Cup warm-up

Mercurial Marcus Smith (24) will get the opportunity to impress for England ahead of the Rugby World Cup when he starts at fly half in Saturday’s warm-up fixture against Wales in Cardiff, with three more players in line to debut.

Smith was dropped following the abysmal 53-10 Six Nations defeat to France in March and replaced at number 10 by Owen Farrell (31) for England’s final fixture against Ireland.

But he has been given another chance by coach Steve Borthwick (43) with regular captain Farrell, who has largely played centre in recent times, not been included in the matchday 23.

George Ford (30) is the replacement fly half on the bench and the team will be led by stand-in skipper Ellis Genge (28).

Smiths’ Harlequins teammate Danny Care (36) will be his half-back partner, while the midfield is made up of Guy Porter (26) and Joe Marchant (27).

Wings Joe Cokanasiga (25) and Max Malins (26) are in the back three along with full back Freddie Steward (22).

Uncapped Tom Pearson (23) gets a first run-out at flanker with Lewis Ludlam (27) and number eight Alex Dombrandt (26) the other members of the back row.

The lock pairing is David Ribbans (27) and George Martin (22), who adds to his single cap, with props Genge and Will Stuart (27) either side of hooker Jamie Blamire (25).

Prop Theo Dan (22) is set to debut off the bench along with back row Tom Willis (24) as Borthwick runs through his options ahead of Monday’s announcement of his 33-player squad for the World Cup in France.

"We have been impressed with how the whole squad has applied itself both on and off the field over this training camp," Borthwick said in a media release from England Rugby.

"We are now looking forward to returning to test match rugby as we continue our preparations for the Rugby World Cup."

Follow the game with Flashscore.