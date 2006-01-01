Winners and Losers: Wondergoals, late leads squandered & Gavi's comeback

Gavi was back in action after nearly a year off on Sunday

Each Monday, we look back on the highlights and lowlights of the weekend's football in our Winners and Losers column. This week, we reflect on a wondergoal conceded by Ajax, Gavi's comeback after 348 long days out, and Watford's humbling loss in a Championship derby, among other things.

So with that said, let's hop around the grounds and relive some of the standout moments of the weekend:

Winner - Gavi

Gavi returned to the pitch after 348 days in Barcelona's 5-1 thrashing of Sevilla on Sunday.

The Barcelona midfielder said he was delighted to be back after the injury he suffered 11 months ago, a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The 20-year-old underwent surgery after he was injured during Spain's victory over Georgia in last year's EURO 2024 qualifier and missed the rest of the season as well as Spain's Euro triumph.

He returned on Sunday, coming on as a substitute in Barcelona's 5-1 win in LaLiga, receiving standing ovations from the crowd at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

Losers - Watford

On Saturday, Watford faced Luton Town at the Bedfordshire club's Kenilworth Road ground in England's Championship.

On their official X (formerly Twitter) page, Watford posted a video describing 'taking in the sights', showing the desolate scenery around Luton's stadium.

During the match, when Luton were in the lead, they took the opportunity to post a photo to mock their rivals, using the same description: 'Taking in the sights.'

In the end, Watford were humbled in the derby by Luton, losing 3-0.

Winner - Mario Engels (Heracles)

Even though Heracles actually lost their game against Ajax on Sunday, they had plenty to celebrate thanks to Engels' sensational 28th-minute goal - a goal that could win the Puskas award!

Ajax won what was a spectacular match 4-3, however. Francesco Farioli Francesco's side managed to edge the seven-goal thriller in the 82nd minute to go home with all three points.

Losers - Southampton

Lastly, we move to the Premier League, where Southampton had a two-goal half-time lead and looked to be heading for their first win of the season against fellow newly-promoted side Leicester City.

Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo had scored the hosts' two goals but the game took an unexpected turn in the last half hour. Facundo Buonanotte and Jamie Vardy levelled the scores before Jordan Ayew notched the winner for the Foxes in the 98th minute!

Southampton remain winless after eight rounds with just one point gained. It could be a long old season for the Saints.