World hurdles champion Tobi Amusan sees doping suspension lifted

Tobi Amusan is the world record holder over 100 metres hurdles
Reuters
Tobi Amusan (26), world record holder in the women's 100 metres hurdles, has had her provisional doping suspension lifted with immediate effect, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

A majority decision by a Disciplinary Tribunal panel concluded that the Nigerian athlete had not violated any anti-doping rules.

The AIU provisionally suspended Amusan last month due to "whereabouts failures" to complete three drug tests within a 12-month period.

Under World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, the applicable sanction for three whereabouts failures is two years' ineligibility.

Amusan became the first Nigerian world champion and world record holder in an athletics event with her 2022 victory in Eugene, Oregon where she ran a time of 12.12 seconds.

