World number one Jannik Sinner cleared of wrongdoing after failed drug tests

Sinner has become world number one this year

Men's world number one Jannik Sinner (23) has been cleared of fault or negligence by an independent tribunal after failing two drug tests in March, the International Tennis Integrity Authority (ITIA) said on Tuesday.

The tribunal accepted Sinner's explanation that the anabolic agent clostebol entered his system from a member of his support team through massages and sports therapy, the ITIA said in a statement.

The team member had been applying an over-the-counter spray containing clostebol to their own skin to treat a small wound, the ITIA added.

"After each positive test, a provisional suspension was applied. On both occasions, Sinner successfully appealed the provisional suspension and so has been able to continue playing," the statement said.

"However, in line with the WADC (World Anti-Doping Code) and TADP (Tennis Anti-Doping Programme), Sinner’s results, prize money and ranking points from the ATP Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells, where the player tested positive in competition for clostebol, are disqualified. "

The decision is subject to appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Italian Anti-Doping Agency (NADO Italia), the statement added.

"As we do with all cases, we will review this decision carefully and we reserve the right to take an appeal to CAS, as appropriate," WADA said in a statement.

Sinner, who won the Cincinnati Open on Monday, said the independent tribunal had cleared him in April after he fully cooperated in the ITIA's investigation.

The Italian said in a statement that the amount of clostebol found in his system was less than a billionth of a gram.

The ATP said they were encouraged by the ruling.

"This has been a challenging matter for Jannik and his team, and underscores the need for players and their entourages to take utmost care in the use of products or treatments. Integrity is paramount in our sport," they said in a statement.

Australian player Nick Kyrgios lambasted the ruling on X, however.

"Ridiculous - whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned substance… you should be gone for 2 years. Your performance was enhanced," Kyrgios wrote.

Australian Open champion Sinner will play in the US Open later this month, with the main draw starting on August 26th.