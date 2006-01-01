Tennis Tracker: Siniakova and Seyboth Wild through, Fernandez crashes out

With less than a week until the start of the US Open, it's the final chance for players to gain valuable momentum at tune-up tournaments in Monterrey, Cleveland and Winston-Salem.

23:35 CET - Number two seed Leylah Fernandez (21) is out of the Cleveland Open despite being on the verge of victory at one point. After failing to take the second set, she then struggled in the deciding set as Ana Bogdan (31) won 1-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.

21:55 CET - Seyboth Wild (24) has booked his place in the next round at Winston-Salem with a surprise 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 win against Nuno Borges (27).

And more recently, Francisco Cerundolo (26) has crashed out after American Zachary Svajda (21) won in straight sets 6-4 6-4.

20:20 CET - One of the higher ranked players at Cleveland Katerina Siniakova (28) has booked her place in the next round with a 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) vicory over Japanese teenager Sayaka Ishii (18).

19:42 CET - The first winners of the day have come in Cleveland, with Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) easing past Yafan Wang (30) 6-4, 6-1 and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (21) recovering from a set down to defeat Varvara Gracheva (24) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

16:40 CET - The tennis calender never stops does it? After a busy week in Cincinatti more pre-US Open tournaments continue this evening.

The Winston-Salem Open continues tonight and the highlight match comes from talented Argentine player Sebastian Baez (23) who takes on Croatian Borna Coric (27). Action from Winston-Salem begins at 20:00 CET.

Over on the WTA side, there is second round matches at the Cleveland Open from around 17:00 CET as Ana Bogdan (31) takes on former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez (21) in the standout encounter.

Finally, there is also matches overnight from Mexico's WTA Monterrey which starts from 23:30 CET.

16:33 CET - Jannik Sinner (23) is once again the talk of the tennis world but for slightly different reasons this time. The world number one took to X to confirm that he has been cleared of any wrongdoing after testing positive in April for a banned substance. Read his full statement here:

09:48 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play, there is a notable result to bring you from overnight, with men's world number one Jannik Sinner (23) capturing the Cincinnati title after an impressive 7-6(4), 6-2 victory over home favourite Frances Tiafoe (26).

