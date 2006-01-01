Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Siniakova and Seyboth Wild through, Fernandez crashes out

Tennis Tracker: Siniakova and Seyboth Wild through, Fernandez crashes out

Fernandez takes to the court in Cleveland today
Fernandez takes to the court in Cleveland todayAFP / Flashscore
With less than a week until the start of the US Open, it's the final chance for players to gain valuable momentum at tune-up tournaments in Monterrey, Cleveland and Winston-Salem.

23:43 CET - And that brings an end to our feed for the day. Come back tomorrow for some overnight results and more action from Winston-Salem and Cleveland.

23:35 CET - Number two seed Leylah Fernandez (21) is out of the Cleveland Open despite being on the verge of victory at one point. After failing to take the second set, she then struggled in the deciding set as Ana Bogdan (31) won 1-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2

21:55 CET - Seyboth Wild (24) has booked his place in the next round at Winston-Salem with a surprise 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 win against Nuno Borges (27).

And more recently, Francisco Cerundolo (26) has crashed out after American Zachary Svajda (21) won in straight sets 6-4 6-4.

20:20 CET - One of the higher ranked players at Cleveland Katerina Siniakova (28) has booked her place in the next round with a 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) vicory over Japanese teenager Sayaka Ishii (18).

19:42 CET - The first winners of the day have come in Cleveland, with Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) easing past Yafan Wang (30) 6-4, 6-1 and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (21) recovering from a set down to defeat Varvara Gracheva (24) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

16:40 CET - The tennis calender never stops does it? After a busy week in Cincinatti more pre-US Open tournaments continue this evening. 

The Winston-Salem Open continues tonight and the highlight match comes from talented Argentine player Sebastian Baez (23) who takes on Croatian Borna Coric (27). Action from Winston-Salem begins at 20:00 CET.

Over on the WTA side, there is second round matches at the Cleveland Open from around 17:00 CET as Ana Bogdan (31) takes on former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez (21) in the standout encounter.

Finally, there is also matches overnight from Mexico's WTA Monterrey which starts from 23:30 CET.

16:33 CET - Jannik Sinner (23) is once again the talk of the tennis world but for slightly different reasons this time. The world number one took to X to confirm that he has been cleared of any wrongdoing after testing positive in April for a banned substance. Read his full statement here: 

09:48 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play, there is a notable result to bring you from overnight, with men's world number one Jannik Sinner (23) capturing the Cincinnati title after an impressive 7-6(4), 6-2 victory over home favourite Frances Tiafoe (26).

Read more about Sinner's win here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Tiafoe in Cincinnati final after Sabalenka claims title
Tennis Tracker: Pegula through to Cincinnati final after Sabalenka crushes Swiatek
Tennis Tracker: Zverev battling Shelton before Rune faces Draper in Cincinnati
Show more
Tennis
World number one Jannik Sinner cleared of wrongdoing after failed drug tests
Updated
World number one Jannik Sinner beats Frances Tiafoe to win ATP Cincinnati Open
Aryna Sabalenka overpowers American Jessica Pegula to win Cincinnati Open
Jannik Sinner edges past Alexander Zverev to meet Tiafoe in Cincinnati Open final
Sabalenka sweeps aside Swiatek to reach Cincinnati final where Pegula awaits
Novak Djokovic blasts 'embarrassing' lack of video replays in tennis
Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek stage Cincinnati fightbacks as Alex Zverev escapes
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Fulham nearing move for Berge, Atletico closing in on Gallagher
World number one Jannik Sinner cleared of wrongdoing after failed drug tests
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Fenerbahce steal the headlines as Besiktas lay down marker
World number one Jannik Sinner beats Frances Tiafoe to win ATP Cincinnati Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings