Tennis Tracker: Pegula through to Cincinnati final after Sabalenka crushes Swiatek

We've reached the business end of proceedings at the ATP and WTA tournaments in Cincinnati, with Iga Swiatek (23) taking on Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Jannik Sinner (22) up against Alexander Zverev (27) as the semi-finals get underway.

23:45 CET - Still plenty of tennis through the night in the States to follow as Alex Zverev (27) and Jannik Sinner (23) are currently in battle for a spot in the Cincinnati Masters final.

Meanwhile, those in late action in Winston-Salem include Chris Eubanks (27).

22:53 CET - Back to Cincinnati, where Jessica Pegula (30) has made it into the final, where she will face Aryna Sabalenka (26), after seeing off Paula Badosa (26) in three sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

22:23 CET - The ATP tournament in Winston-Salem is underway, and the first match of the main draw has come to a close with Borna Coric (27) beating Sumit Nagal (27) 6-4, 6-2 to progress.

21:25 CET - The rain is preventing any further semi-final action in Cincinnati at the moment with a huge clash between Alexander Zverev (27) and Jannik Sinner (23) set to get underway when the weather clears.

19:08 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) has booked her spot in a maiden Cincinnati final after a mightily impressive 6-3, 6-3 triumph over rival and top seed Iga Swiatek (23).

It got a little nervy at the end for the Belarusian, but Sabalenka finally got the job done on her 10th match point to move into tomorrow's showpiece.

17:10 CET - That mouthwatering semi between Iga Swiatek (23) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) is now underway, with the Belarussian serving first.

15:53 CET - We're just over an hour away from play starting in Cincinnati, with women's top seed Iga Swiatek (23) taking on Aryna Sabalenka (26) in a heavyweight semi-final.

09:25 CET - Before we look ahead to today's semi-final action, there are a few notable results to bring you from overnight, with third seed Alexander Zverev (27) defeating Ben Shelton (21) 3-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 and Holger Rune (21) easing past Jack Draper (22) 6-4, 6-2.

Meanwhile, on the WTA side of the tournament, Paula Badosa (26) continued her impressive form with a routine 6-3, 6-2 victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (33).

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!