Tennis Tracker: Pegula through to Cincinnati final after Sabalenka crushes Swiatek

23:45 CET - Still plenty of tennis through the night in the States to follow as Alex Zverev (27) and Jannik Sinner (23) are currently in battle for a spot in the Cincinnati Masters final.
Meanwhile, those in late action in Winston-Salem include Chris Eubanks (27).
22:53 CET - Back to Cincinnati, where Jessica Pegula (30) has made it into the final, where she will face Aryna Sabalenka (26), after seeing off Paula Badosa (26) in three sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
22:23 CET - The ATP tournament in Winston-Salem is underway, and the first match of the main draw has come to a close with Borna Coric (27) beating Sumit Nagal (27) 6-4, 6-2 to progress.
21:25 CET - The rain is preventing any further semi-final action in Cincinnati at the moment with a huge clash between Alexander Zverev (27) and Jannik Sinner (23) set to get underway when the weather clears.
19:08 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) has booked her spot in a maiden Cincinnati final after a mightily impressive 6-3, 6-3 triumph over rival and top seed Iga Swiatek (23).
It got a little nervy at the end for the Belarusian, but Sabalenka finally got the job done on her 10th match point to move into tomorrow's showpiece.
17:10 CET - That mouthwatering semi between Iga Swiatek (23) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) is now underway, with the Belarussian serving first.
15:53 CET - We're just over an hour away from play starting in Cincinnati, with women's top seed Iga Swiatek (23) taking on Aryna Sabalenka (26) in a heavyweight semi-final.
09:25 CET - Before we look ahead to today's semi-final action, there are a few notable results to bring you from overnight, with third seed Alexander Zverev (27) defeating Ben Shelton (21) 3-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 and Holger Rune (21) easing past Jack Draper (22) 6-4, 6-2.
Meanwhile, on the WTA side of the tournament, Paula Badosa (26) continued her impressive form with a routine 6-3, 6-2 victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (33).
09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!