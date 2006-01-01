Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Putintseva dumps out defending champion Gauff, Sabalenka through

Putintseva has stunned Gauff
With just 11 days until the start of the US Open, preparations continue to ramp up in Cincinnati as several of the world's best players take to the court on a blockbuster Thursday.

23:01 CET - Yulia Putintseva (29) has just pulled off a major upset, knocking out defending Cincinnati champion and world No.2 Coco Gauff 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. It has been a great year for the Kazakh, who has made great strides in moving up the rankings. For Gauff, however, the last few months have been a bit of a struggle.

22:22 CET - Paula Badosa (26) had little issue defeating Anna Kalinskaya (25), sealing a 6-3, 6-3 in just over an hour to move into the third round in Cincinnati.

21:53 CET - World No.9 Grigor Dimitrov (33) has been stunned in Cincinnati, falling 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 at the hands of Hungarian Fabian Marozsan (24).

21:11 CET - Russians Andrey Rublev (26) and Liudmila Samsonova (25) have both claimed straight sets wins to move into the next round.

20:48 CET - World No.3 Aryna Sabalenka (26) is into the third round in Cincinnati, coasting past Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23) 6-3, 6-4.

20:18 CET - Diana Shnaider (20) continues to show why she is one of the brightest talents on the WTA Tour, beating Ashlyn Krueger (20) 7-5, 6-0.

19:52 CET - Women's fourth seed Elena Rybakina (25) has lost her opening match in Cincinnati, falling 6-3, 6-7(3), 4-6 to Canadian Leylah Fernandez (21). 

Meanwhile, on the men's side of the tournament, fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz (27) is safely through after a 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka (28).

18:59 CET - Elina Avanesyan (21) has secured a mighty impressive win, upsetting world No.11 Jelena Ostapenko (27) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

18:41 CET - No.3 seed Alexander Zverev (27) looked in fine form as he crushed Karen Khachanov (28) 6-3, 6-2.

18:18 CET - Elina Svitolina (28) is the first person to win in Cincinnati today, easing past Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (21) 6-4, 6-1.

15:50 CET - We're just over an hour away from play starting in Cincinnati, with Alexander Zverev (27), Elena Rybakina (25) and Hubert Hurkacz (27) all in early action. 

Keep track of the men's tournament here and the women's tournament here.

10:08 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play which gets underway around 17:00 CET, there are a few notable results to bring you from overnight.

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek (23) survived a brief scare to defeat Varvara Gracheva (24) 6-0, 6-7(8), 6-2, while Karolina Muchova (27), Marta Kostyuk (22) and Caroline Wozniacki (34) all eased through.

On the men's side of the tournament, fourth seed Daniil Medvedev (28) fell to a shock 6-7(2), 4-6 loss against Jiri Lehecka (22) and Frances Tiafoe (26) secured an impressive 6-3, 6-2 victory over Lorenzo Musetti (22).

Check out the full men's draw here and the women's draw here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

