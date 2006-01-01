Tennis Tracker: Anisimova continues dream run in Canada, Zverev and Hurkacz dumped out

We've reached the business end of proceedings in Toronto and Montreal, with several of the world's best players looking to gain valuable momentum ahead of the US Open in a couple of weeks.

23:59 CET - That'll be all from today's Tennis Tracker. There is still plenty of overnight action, however, with the second women's semi-final in Toronto and both men's semi-finals in Montreal to be played. Make sure you tune in tomorrow morning to catch up on those results!

23:06 CET - Alexei Popyrin (25) has secured a meteoric win, outlasting world No.6 Hubert Hurkacz (27) 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 in two hours and 50 minutes to move into his maiden Masters 1000 final.

22:44 CET - There has been another fine result for an American today, with Sebastian Korda (24) downing the No.2 seed Alexander Zverev (27) 7-6(5), 1-6, 6-4 in Montreal. It was a supreme performance from Korda, who is now into his second Masters 1000 semi-final, which he will have to play a little later on today.

Coming off the back of a title victory in Washington, Korda is perhaps positioning himself nicely ahead of the US Open.

21:56 CET - Amanda Anisimova's (22) stunning run here in Toronto shows no sign of letting up! The talented, big-hitting American has downed the in-form Emma Navarro (23) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in difficult blustery conditions to reach her first WTA 1000 final.

Anisimova took a break from tennis last year to address her mental and physical health, and now she is working her way back to the top in fantastic fashion. The world No.132 is the lowest-ranked player to reach the final at the Canadian Open in the last 40 years, and she has beaten four top-20 players en route.

19:58 CET - After a brief rain delay, play is about to get underway in Toronto. You can follow all the action here.

18:30 CET - We're just 30 minutes away from the first women's semi-final in Toronto, as eighth seed Emma Navarro (23) takes on compatriot Amanda Anisimova (22).

Meanwhile, in Montreal, play starts at 20:00 CET, with Alexander Zverev (27) up against Sebastian Korda (24) and Hubert Hurkacz (27) taking on Alexei Popyrin (25).

09:44 CET - There was a huge shock in Montreal overnight, as top seed Jannik Sinner (22) fell to a 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 defeat to Andrey Rublev (26). There were also wins for Alexander Zverev (27), Hubert Hurkacz (27) and Matteo Arnaldi (23).

Meanwhile, in Toronto, third seed Jessica Pegula (30) battled past compatriot Peyton Stearns (22) 6-4, 7-5 and Diana Shnaider (20) continued her good form with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Liudmila Samsonova (25).

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!