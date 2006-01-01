Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Tiafoe in Cincinnati final after Sabalenka claims title

It's a blockbuster start to the week as Jannik Sinner (22), Frances Tiafoe (26), Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Jessica Pegula (30) all target glory in Cincinnati, while tournaments in Cleveland, Winston-Salem and Monterrey get underway.

23:53 CET - Jannik Sinner (23) is set to take on Frances Tiafoe (26) in around 10 minutes time, so make sure you follow the match live at Flashscore, or you can come back in the morning to find out the result!

22:23 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) was in truly sensational form, laying down a firm marker ahead of the US Open after easing past Jessica Pegula (30) 6-3, 7-5 to win the Cincinnati title. It was a devastating demonstration of winners and big hitting.

Sabalenka has had a stunning week, beating world No.1 Iga Swiatek on her way to lifting the trophy. The Belarusian loves the quick hard courts, and after falling short in the final in New York last year, she will be feeling confident that she can go one step further.

For Pegula, it has unquestionably been an encouraging few weeks. The American goes into her home major in good form, winning the WTA 1000 event in Toronto and reaching the final here.

20:53 CET - The women's final in Cincinnati is around 10 minutes away, with Aryna Sabalenka (26) facing the in-form Jessica Pegula (30) for the title.

18:59 CET- In the first two matches of the day in Cleveland, Xinyu Wang (22) and Anastasia Potapova (23) both claimed straightforward wins.

10:20 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play, there are a couple of notable results to bring you from overnight.

Men's top seed Jannik Sinner (22) booked his spot in the Cincinnati final after a hard-fought 7-6(9), 5-7, 7-6(4) victory over Alexander Zverev (27) in just over three hours.

The Italian will play home favourite Frances Tiafoe (26) later on after the world number 27 recovered from a slow start to outlast Holger Rune (21) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(4) in the second semi-final.

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!