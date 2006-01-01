Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Tiafoe in Cincinnati final after Sabalenka claims title

Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Tiafoe in Cincinnati final after Sabalenka claims title

Sinner is targeting Cincinnati success
Sinner is targeting Cincinnati successProfimedia
It's a blockbuster start to the week as Jannik Sinner (22), Frances Tiafoe (26), Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Jessica Pegula (30) all target glory in Cincinnati, while tournaments in Cleveland, Winston-Salem and Monterrey get underway.

23:53 CET - Jannik Sinner (23) is set to take on Frances Tiafoe (26) in around 10 minutes time, so make sure you follow the match live at Flashscore, or you can come back in the morning to find out the result!

22:23 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) was in truly sensational form, laying down a firm marker ahead of the US Open after easing past Jessica Pegula (30) 6-3, 7-5 to win the Cincinnati title. It was a devastating demonstration of winners and big hitting.

Sabalenka has had a stunning week, beating world No.1 Iga Swiatek on her way to lifting the trophy. The Belarusian loves the quick hard courts, and after falling short in the final in New York last year, she will be feeling confident that she can go one step further.

For Pegula, it has unquestionably been an encouraging few weeks. The American goes into her home major in good form, winning the WTA 1000 event in Toronto and reaching the final here.

20:53 CET - The women's final in Cincinnati is around 10 minutes away, with Aryna Sabalenka (26) facing the in-form Jessica Pegula (30) for the title.

Follow the clash here.

18:59 CET- In the first two matches of the day in Cleveland, Xinyu Wang (22) and Anastasia Potapova (23) both claimed straightforward wins.

You can follow all the day's action in Cleveland here.

10:20 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play, there are a couple of notable results to bring you from overnight. 

Men's top seed Jannik Sinner (22) booked his spot in the Cincinnati final after a hard-fought 7-6(9), 5-7, 7-6(4) victory over Alexander Zverev (27) in just over three hours.

The Italian will play home favourite Frances Tiafoe (26) later on after the world number 27 recovered from a slow start to outlast Holger Rune (21) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(4) in the second semi-final.

Read more here.

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Pegula through to Cincinnati final after Sabalenka crushes Swiatek
Tennis Tracker: Zverev battling Shelton before Rune faces Draper in Cincinnati
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Sabalenka through, Monfils claims stunning win over Alcaraz
Show more
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka overpowers American Jessica Pegula to win Cincinnati Open
Updated
Jannik Sinner edges past Alexander Zverev to meet Tiafoe in Cincinnati Open final
Sabalenka sweeps aside Swiatek to reach Cincinnati final where Pegula awaits
Novak Djokovic blasts 'embarrassing' lack of video replays in tennis
Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek stage Cincinnati fightbacks as Alex Zverev escapes
Carlos Alcaraz says sorry for racquet smash in 'worst' career loss
Angry Carlos Alcaraz crashes out to Gael Monfils as Jannik Sinner wins in walkover
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Man City interested in Gundogan return, Chelsea set to sign Felix
Juventus focused on Como and not transfer window, says new boss Motta
Sabalenka sweeps aside Swiatek to reach Cincinnati final where Pegula awaits
Football Tracker: Madrid drop points at Mallorca to finish weekend's games

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings