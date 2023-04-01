World Rugby launches new sevens series 'SVNS' to be hosted in eight cities

World Rugby has launched a revamped and rebranded rugby sevens circuit called 'SVNS', which will be played across eight cities from December, the sport's governing body announced on Tuesday.

The tournament with 12 men's and women's teams in an Olympic format will kick off in Dubai on December 2nd before heading to Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Singapore and Madrid.

The grand final will be held in Madrid from May 31st to June 2nd, where the women's and men's SVNS champions will be crowned.

"Our ambition is for SVNS to be at the forefront of our growth strategy, appealing to a younger, leisure-hungry audience," World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said in a statement.

"In eight iconic destinations played over seven months, we will bring together a truly immersive festival of rugby, music, food and experiences to create the ultimate weekend-long get-together for young people, the hottest ticket, and open a new era for the sport."

Madrid will also host the relegation playoff competition where teams ranked ninth to 12th will battle it out alongside the top four teams from the second-tier World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series.

The top four placed teams of this playoff will secure their place in next year's SVNS.

World Rugby said the men's and women's teams will also receive equal participation fees.