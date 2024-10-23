Advertisement
  WTA roundup: Canadians take centre stage in Tokyo quarter-finals

Reuters
Andreescu is through to the quarter-finals in Tokyo
Canada's Bianca Andreescu (24) moved to the quarter-finals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Wednesday after a back injury forced second seed Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) of Brazil to retire.

Andreescu was up 3-0 when the match ended with Haddad Maia in clear pain. After several setbacks and much time off due to her own injuries, she is seeking her fourth career title. The previous three all came in 2019, and this will be her first quarter-final at the WTA 500 level or above since 2022.

Another Canadian also advanced to the quarter-finals when Leylah Fernandez upset No. 8 seed Varvara Gracheva of France 6-0, 3-6, 7-5.

The No. 6 seed, Diana Shnaider of Russia, had little trouble with Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova in a 6-2, 6-2 win. Shnaider next will meet Sayaka Ishii after the Japanese qualifier topped Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Guangzhou Open

Defending champion Xiyu Wang survived a marathon third set to defeat Chinese compatriot Sijia Wei 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 to advance to the quarter-finals in her home country.

Wang won the two-hour, 18-minute match when she capitalised on her fourth break point with Wei serving to stay in the match in the third set, which took up about half of the match. Wang converted five of 11 break chances, with Wei cashing in only twice.

In the next round, Wang will face Lucia Bronzetti of Italy, who defeated Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 7-6(5), 6-4.

Also advancing to the quarter-finals were seventh-seeded Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain, who ousted China's Shi Han 6-3, 6-4, and Olga Danilovic of Serbia. Danilovic upset fifth-seeded Diane Parry of France 6-1, 6-0 in 74 minutes.

