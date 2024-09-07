Young talents Joseph Opoku and Lord Afrifa leave Great Corinthians FC for Europe

Advertisement
Lord Afrifa at his new club Sturm Graz
Lord Afrifa at his new club Sturm GrazSturm Graz
In a significant move that underscores the growing reputation of Ghanaian football, Great Corinthians FC has seen two of its brightest prospects, Joseph Opoku (20) and Lord Afrifa (18), secure deals with European clubs.

This development not only highlights the individual talents of these young players but also shines a spotlight on the nurturing environment provided by the Accra-based club.

Opoku, a promising attacker, has inked a two-year contract with Belgian side Zulte Waregem's youth team, Jong Essevee. The deal includes an option for a two-year extension, demonstrating the club's long-term faith in the young Ghanaian's potential. 

Opoku's journey to this point has been one of dedication and perseverance, as he impressed during his trial period with his technical prowess and quick decision-making on the pitch.

"This is a dream come true for me, but I know it's just the beginning," Opoku shared, his voice brimming with excitement and determination.

"I've sacrificed everything my whole life to become a professional footballer. That Essevee is now offering me this opportunity is unbelievable. I want to grow here, improve my qualities and hopefully give something back to this beautiful club."

The scouting department at Zulte Waregem was equally enthusiastic about their new acquisition. "Joseph is a boy with a lot of talent who will be an added value for Essevee in the long term," they stated.

"He is a very intelligent player who knows how to hold his own technically when he is under pressure. We are following his development closely in order to prepare him for the big job."

Joseph Opoku with his new club Essevee
Joseph Opoku with his new club EsseveeEssevee

Opoku's move comes with an exciting opportunity to showcase his skills on a continental stage, as he'll be eligible to feature in the prestigious UEFA Youth League with Jong Essevee this season.

On the other hand, Afrifa, a defensive midfielder, has secured a long-term contract with Austrian club Sturm Graz

Afrifa's journey to Sturm Graz involved an extensive trial period, during which he impressed the club's coaching staff with his abilities in the crucial defensive midfield role.

Afrifa is set to begin his European adventure in the ADMIRAL 2nd league, where he'll have the opportunity to acclimatise to European football and continue his development. 

The club's faith in Afrifa is evident in the words of Sturm Graz's Managing Director of Sport, Andreas Schicker: "In recent years it has proven useful for SK Sturm to bring promising players from Africa to Graz.

With Afrifa we have now signed someone who has already been in trial training with us for a few weeks. Lord has proven his qualities as a defensive midfielder and will initially play for Sturm II, where he will have the time to develop."

These transfers are not isolated incidents but part of a larger narrative surrounding Great Corinthians FC. Despite playing in Ghana's second division, the club has established itself as a veritable talent factory, consistently producing players capable of making the leap to European football.

The club's developmental squad for youth football has been particularly crucial in nurturing young talent. This system has provided a platform for the likes of Mohammed Fuseini, who trained with Great Corinthians before earning a move to Sturm Graz and eventually signing for Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

Great Corinthians' relationship with Sturm Graz has been particularly fruitful, with the club sending about four players to the Austrian side for trials in the past two years alone. This partnership exemplifies the increasingly global nature of talent scouting and development in football.

The club's track record speaks for itself, having produced talents such as Augustine Boakye, Benjamin Tsivanyo, and Godwin Agbevor, all of whom have gone on to pursue professional careers.

Owuraku Ampofo
Owuraku AmpofoFlashscore
