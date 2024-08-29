Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. EXCLUSIVE: Fatawu Ganiwu returns to Ghana after Chelsea trial, joins Legon Cities on loan

EXCLUSIVE: Fatawu Ganiwu returns to Ghana after Chelsea trial, joins Legon Cities on loan

Ganiwu (L) at Stamford Bridge
Ganiwu (L) at Stamford BridgePlayer's archive
Fatawu Ganiwu (16) has returned to Ghana after trials at Chelsea and has joined Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities on a season-long loan.

The midfielder spent the past month in London on trial with Chelsea where he had the opportunity to showcase his skills at multiple levels within the club's renowned academy system.

He initially featured for the Blues' U18 side playing a number of games, including a high-profile match against Manchester United's youth team, catching the eye of Chelsea's technical staff.

His performance with the U18 side was so impressive that he was subsequently invited to train and play with the U21 squad, a significant step up for the teenager.

The midfielder's experience at Chelsea wasn't limited to the youth ranks. Ganiwu had the opportunity to witness top-level football up close at Stamford Bridge, attending Chelsea's final pre-season game against Inter Milan and their season opener against Manchester City.

This exposure to elite football environments adds to his growing list of experiences with European clubs, including previous trials with RC Lens in France and RB Salzburg in Austria.

Flashscore understands Chelsea were sufficiently impressed with his performances during the trial. There are expectations that he may return to train with either Chelsea or their partner club Strasbourg during the course of the season, as the English club continues to monitor his progress before making a final decision on his future.

Ganiwu's talent has been evident for some time. He was part of Laryea Kingston's Ghana U17 team that participated in the UEFA U16 invitational tournament in 2023, where he first caught the attention of several European scouts.

Now back in Ghana, Ganiwu's development will continue on home soil with Legon Cities for the 2023/24 domestic season where he will have the opportunity to gain valuable first-team experience.

Owuraku Ampofo
Owuraku AmpofoFlashscore
Mentions
FootballAfrican footballGhanaChelseaLegon Cities
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Ashimeru to receive first Black Stars call-up under Addo, Sulemana and Nuamah out
EXCLUSIVE: Norwich's Forson Amankwah expected to resume training later this week
Africans Abroad: Salah, Hakimi & Iwobi all find the net in European leagues
Show more
Football
Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Chelsea pushing for Sancho, Arsenal make late Sterling move
Updated
Late Coco winner fires unbeaten Torino to narrow win over Venezia in Serie A
Tough Leipzig clash to test Leverkusen's Champions League nerves, Alonso says
Atletico Madrid boss Simeone in tense mood before Athletic Bilbao clash
Enzo Maresca suggests Chelsea rebuild is 'ahead' of schedule
Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City have taken risk over Julian Alvarez exit
Fonseca confident AC Milan will bounce back against Lazio after poor start
Arsenal signing Merino 'out for a few weeks' after training injury
Erik ten Hag says financial rules key to 'unfortunate' Scott McTominay sale
Most Read
Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Chelsea pushing for Sancho, Arsenal make late Sterling move
Holders Real Madrid drawn to face Liverpool in new-look Champions League draw
Stubborn Las Palmas frustrate Real Madrid galaticos in draw despite Vinicius penalty
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz suffers incredible shock exit at US Open, Osaka falls to Muchova

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings