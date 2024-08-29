EXCLUSIVE: Fatawu Ganiwu returns to Ghana after Chelsea trial, joins Legon Cities on loan

Fatawu Ganiwu (16) has returned to Ghana after trials at Chelsea and has joined Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities on a season-long loan.

The midfielder spent the past month in London on trial with Chelsea where he had the opportunity to showcase his skills at multiple levels within the club's renowned academy system.

He initially featured for the Blues' U18 side playing a number of games, including a high-profile match against Manchester United's youth team, catching the eye of Chelsea's technical staff.

His performance with the U18 side was so impressive that he was subsequently invited to train and play with the U21 squad, a significant step up for the teenager.

The midfielder's experience at Chelsea wasn't limited to the youth ranks. Ganiwu had the opportunity to witness top-level football up close at Stamford Bridge, attending Chelsea's final pre-season game against Inter Milan and their season opener against Manchester City.

This exposure to elite football environments adds to his growing list of experiences with European clubs, including previous trials with RC Lens in France and RB Salzburg in Austria.

Flashscore understands Chelsea were sufficiently impressed with his performances during the trial. There are expectations that he may return to train with either Chelsea or their partner club Strasbourg during the course of the season, as the English club continues to monitor his progress before making a final decision on his future.

Ganiwu's talent has been evident for some time. He was part of Laryea Kingston's Ghana U17 team that participated in the UEFA U16 invitational tournament in 2023, where he first caught the attention of several European scouts.

Now back in Ghana, Ganiwu's development will continue on home soil with Legon Cities for the 2023/24 domestic season where he will have the opportunity to gain valuable first-team experience.