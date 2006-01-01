YouTube star Jake Paul to fight bare-knuckle boxer 'Platinum' Mike Perry

YouTube star Jake Paul to fight bare-knuckle boxer 'Platinum' Mike Perry

Paul was originally meant to face off against Mike Tyson next month.
Paul was originally meant to face off against Mike Tyson next month.Reuters
Jake Paul (27) will square off against former UFC fighter and now bare-knuckle boxer "Platinum" Mike Perry (32) in an eight-round cruiserweight bout on July 20th in Tampa, Florida.

Paul initially was slated to fight legendary boxer Mike Tyson on that date at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The 57-year-old Tyson, however, was forced out of the fight due to medical issues, and that bout was rescheduled for 15 November.

"When Paul vs. Tyson was rescheduled, I knew immediately that I wanted to still fight on Saturday, July 20. Now, as I prepare for my fight against Iron Mike, there's no better opponent for me than Mike Perry," Paul said in a statement to ESPN.

"He's a proven knockout artist who has shown to be a maniac in and out of the ring. This is the perfect experience for me to gain in advance of facing Mike Tyson. But getting that experience comes with risk. Those who know me know I'm a risk taker and while 'Platinum' Perry might try to end me, I'm Titanium Jake Paul and I fear no man.

"I'm going to get the W and give everyone a preview of what I'm bringing to the ring against Mike Tyson. Tune in on DAZN PPV as I return to Tampa and send 'Platinum' Perry the Platypus back to bare-knuckle for good."

Paul is a YouTube star-turned-fighter. He is 9-1 with six knockouts. Perry, 32, sports a 5-0 record with three knockouts in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

"Jake Paul claims he fears no man, but on Saturday, July 20, the world will see the truth: he just made the worst mistake of his life in trying to get through me before Iron Mike," Perry said. "I'm going to make it look easy on Saturday, July 20th, and I'm going to teach Jake Paul the most he's ever learned about fighting."

