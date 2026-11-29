47-year old Mikkel Kessler defeated Bernard Joseph by unanimous decision (80–72 on all three judges' scorecards) on Saturday in his comeback 13 years after his last fight.

Before the fight, Mikkel Kessler had made it clear that he harbored no illusions about knocking out Bernard Joseph. He did, however, assure everyone that his fitness would allow him to last eight rounds; and despite the fact that he failed to send the American to the canvas, there was no question of his current shape.

He maintained a solid pace throughout, and when the final bell rang, there was absolutely no doubt about the outcome. Mikkel Kessler was the clear winner.

Returning to the ring at age 47 after a 13-year layoff—his last bout was a May 2013 rematch loss to Carl Froch—the former five-time world super-middleweight champion won every round of the eight-round contest.

Kessler controlled the center of the ring with his jab, keeping the 36-year-old American behind a high guard throughout the night, though neither fighter went down.

With the victory, the "Viking Warrior" improved his professional record to 47–3 (35 KOs), while Joseph drops to 12–5–1 (5 KOs)

Kessler noted after the win that the emotional victory hit his heart and that he felt "very, very close" to his former peak.

Kessler declined to make immediate predictions about his next move, leaving future matchups—and potential world title ambitions—in the hands of promoter Kalle Sauerland