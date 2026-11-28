Carlos Alcaraz and Rafa Jodar produced scintillating performances in Spain's semi-final tie against Great Britain, surging to comfortable wins to take their nation to Sunday's Davis Cup showpiece against three-time defending champions Italy.

Alcaraz was far too good for Arthur Fery in the second rubber, dismantling his opponent 6-2, 6-1 in an hour and a quarter to give them an unassailable lead after Jodar had beaten Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-5 earlier on Saturday.

The powerful world number 10, Jodar, was relentless in the BolognaFiere Arena, striking 32 winners, with Norrie unable to match his firepower.

Spain have now set up a repeat of last year's final, which Italy won 2-0. They are the first nations to meet in consecutive finals since Germany and Sweden in 1988 and 1999.

Italy, bidding for a fourth successive title, came through a ​deciding doubles to beat the Czech Republic on Friday. If they get over the line, they will be the first team since the USA in the 1970s to win four in a row.

Jodar, 20, is the latest talent off the Spanish production line and showed why he is being tipped for great things as he used his all-round game to stunning effect against Norrie.

He secured the first break of serve midway through the opening set ‌and backed that up with another ​for 5-2 after a punishing baseline rally.

Match stats Flashscore

Jodar ‌looked to be cruising in the second set, but a brief dip allowed the hustling Norrie a way back to 4-4.

Jodar recovered well, however, and broke Norrie's ⁠serve again ⁠at 5-5 before ‌completing the win.