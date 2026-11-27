Every weekend brings major stories from around the world of sport, and the Global News team at Flashscore pick out the biggest of them all and share their views in this weekly feature.

Arguably, the biggest news in football this season has been the Premier League's ruling that Manchester City are guilty of 114 breaches of its financial fair play rules and regulations.

Amid that crisis, manager Enzo Maresca - the man tasked with taking over from the legendary Pep Guardiola at the helm of the side - has hit a rough patch on the pitch, with the club now winless in four league matches after a bright start to the season. What's more, a trip to face league leaders Arsenal on Sunday might make matters even worse.

Given the enormity of the cloud hanging over the club and the sharp downturn in form, people are starting to wonder: Is Maresca's tenure destined to fail? And is City's season somewhat doomed already? Find out what our editors think below!

Danny Clark: Players' loss of form and sharpness counting against Maresca

Let’s rewind a few months, with newly-appointed Maresca having overseen a blockbuster summer window. City splashed over €500 million on new signings, including a midfield rebuild of Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Iliman Ndiaye and Allan were also brought in for premium fees, with the significant summer outlay expected to strengthen an already star-studded squad that had fallen narrowly short to Arsenal in the 2025/26 Premier League title race.

City began the season in fine form, winning each of their first seven league games, as Maresca masterminded impressive away victories at Old Trafford and Anfield. It was a dream start for the Italian and his new-look side.

However, the warning signs were there. Coventry and Bournemouth should’ve claimed points in narrow defeats at the Etihad, while Sunderland found the net three times in a chaotic eight-goal thriller. City’s form and momentum felt precarious, and somewhat unsurprisingly, they’ve since unravelled.

Man City's recent league results Flashscore

Amid the off-field uncertainty, several of City’s established stars have looked considerably short of their best. Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marc Guehi have made multiple high-profile mishaps in recent weeks, while the usually prolific Erling Haaland has failed to score in his last three Premier League matches.

The Cityzens’ significant investment in Fernandez has also yet to bear fruit, while 19-year-old Bouaddi remains a raw talent that needs protecting, despite his undoubted quality. What’s more, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku and Ndiaye have just two league goals between them after 11 games.

It’s fair to say that Maresca should be expecting more from his multi-million troops.

Yes, losing 1% of that clinical, competitive edge is only natural, and to some extent, forgivable, given the off-field issues, but the players need to rally quickly, otherwise Maresca's tenure could very well be destined for failure.

Finley Crebolder: Maresca ideal for rebuild, but wrong man for this season

I do have sympathy for Maresca. Replacing Guardiola; inheriting an unbalanced squad that had just lost its key player in Rodri; trying to keep the players focused while the club falls apart off the pitch - it's a tough job. However, there are other managers who would have the side performing much better. He's just not the right man for the task at hand.

What City need at the moment is a real leader of men. Someone who can create an us-against-the-world mentality and use the current off-the-pitch crisis as fuel for the players, inspiring them to band together and give absolutely everything to defy those trying to bring them down. Think Jose Mourinho. Diego Simeone. Antonio Conte.

Not Enzo Maresca.

That being said, I don't think City should necessarily pull the trigger and bring in Conte, for instance, because Maresca is perfectly suited to the unique task that could well await whoever the Man City coach is next season.

Enzo Maresca lifts the Championship trophy as Leicester manager ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Craig Galloway

He has experience of the league that City could well find themselves in and was successful in it, winning the Championship with Leicester in 2024.

There, he showed he can do well with a less gifted group of players and handle the challenges that England's second tier poses, such as an intense schedule, a more direct and physical style of play, and a need to break down low blocks that City would inevitably face every week.

Perhaps more importantly, he's not an elite coach who will jump ship to stay at the top of the game or get snapped up by other clubs. He could stick around to oversee a long-term rebuild.

So no, I don't think his Man City tenure is doomed. But this season is.

Pat Dempsey: Underlying data suggests City still on par with rivals

It’s self-evident that Man City are out of form at the moment, and it’s not often that they go four league matches without a win. So, of course, you can understand why some fans might be concerned. However, it does feel like we’re hasty to forget their brilliant start to the season.

Not that long ago, City were sitting pretty atop the table, and neutrals were worried they might make this Premier League season incredibly awkward, given the potential sanctions hanging over them. Thankfully for many, the nightmare scenario of them winning the league, while simultaneously contesting a points penalty or a forced relegation, seems much less likely now that Arsenal have a six-point lead.

But if we zoom out from their recent poor run and assess the whole season in terms of the underlying numbers, we actually find that City are level-top with Arsenal in terms of Expected Points (xPts) after 11 rounds, according to FotMob's data. While Opta, which uses a more fine-grained decimal system, have City trailing Arsenal by just 0.2 xPts.

What does that mean? Well, it indicates that given xG for and against in each match, City should have around 21 points, while Arsenal should have around seven fewer than their 28, levelling them up, with Bournemouth third ahead of Brighton and Liverpool, according to both sources.

Man City in the real Premier League standings Flashscore

Not everyone imbues Expected stats with the same importance, and that’s understandable, but one thing it does provide us is a bearing on who is slightly over- or under-performing in the standings, according to chance creation and concession. The learning is: City and Arsenal should be a lot closer in the standings given how their matches have played out in terms of quality of shooting chances at either end.

I think we should also remember that Maresca inherited a squad in transition and one that underwent further upheaval in the summer window. Even without the intangible effects of the charges hanging over the club on the staff and players, one should have expected this season to be a rebuilding phase for City. Bringing those serious off-field issues into the picture, there was always going to be a dip in form at some point.

And yet, the data suggests they are on par with the best sides in the country still.

Destined for failure? I think that's too strong, but it will undoubtedly be a rocky road ahead for Maresca and City because of everything that's going on, whether they triumph on Sunday or extend their increasingly uncomfortable winless run.