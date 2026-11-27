Liverpool duo Victor Munoz and Ryan Gravenberch are doubts for their Merseyside derby clash with rivals Everton.

Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes missed training due to illness ahead of Manchester United's clash against Brentford.

Find out who's missing or suspended for this weekend's Premier League action:

WON'T PLAY

Nottingham Forest: Nicolas Dominguez (muscle injury), Nicolo Savona (knee injury)

Chelsea: Jamie Gittens (ankle injury), Jorrel Hato (back injury), Reece James (knee injury), Joao Pedro (thigh injury), Maxence Lacroix (muscle injury)

Only goal difference keeps Nottingham Forest outside the relegation zone following last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth, which was a fifth defeat from their last seven league fixtures. Chelsea, however, hardly arrive primed to inflict more misery having lost three of their last four league games.

There are no new injury concerns for the two clubs, although the Blues are still missing star striker Joao Pedro.

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WON'T PLAY

Leeds: Mateo Joseph (knee injury)

Coventry: Aurele Amenda (calf injury), Taiwo Awoniyi (ankle injury), Josh Eccles (ankle injury), Ephron Mason-Clark (knee injury), Luke Woolfenden (knee injury), Haji Wright (muscle injury), Caleb Yirenkyi (injury)

Leeds have lost just one of their last 23 home league games against Coventry (W16, D6) and are unbeaten in the last eight Premier League meetings (W4, D4).

Daniel Farke's side are also at almost full power in terms of availability, while Frank Lampard's Coventry are missing a couple of key players.

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WON'T PLAY

Manchester United: Carlos Baleba (thigh injury), Marcus Rashford (hip injury), Benjamin Sesko (leg injury), Manuel Ugarte (knee injury)

Brentford: Nathan Collins (knee injury), Josh Dasilva (muscle injury), Kaye Furo (surgery), Rico Henry (hip injury), Aaron Hickey (hamstring injury), Igor Thiago (suspended)

DOUBTFUL

Amad Diallo (injury), Bruno Fernandes (illness)

Manchester United have just one win in their last 13 matches in all competitions, while they have also lost two of their last three meetings with Brentford - although they haven't lost to the Bees at Old Trafford in their last five encounters.

Star player Bruno Fernandes is a doubt for the Red Devils, but Brentford are still missing key striker Igor Thiago due to his suspension.

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WON'T PLAY

Ipswich: N/A

Aston Villa: Matty Cash (concussion), Amadou Onana (knee injury), Matteo Ruggeri (muscle injury)

DOUBTFUL

Leif Davis (ankle injury)

It’s been a solid start to life back in the Premier League for Ipswich, but things have shown signs of unravelling in recent weeks on the back of a five-match winless run (D2, L3). Aston Villa make the long journey to Suffolk for their 5000th game in the top four tiers of English football (W2050, D1199, L1750), just the 16th team in history to reach that milestone.

The Villains will have to contest the milestone fixture without Matty Cash and Matteo Ruggeri, but they have no new injury concerns. Ipswich's star left-back Leif Davis is a doubt.

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WON'T PLAY

Everton: James Tarkowski (suspended)

Liverpool: Conor Bradley (knee injury), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles tendon injury), Giovanni Leoni (knee injury), Amara Nallo (leg injury), Cody Gakpo (injury)

DOUBTFUL

Victor Munoz (knee injury), Ryan Gravenberch (ankle injury)

Everton have lost just one at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this season, winning five and drawing one of their other six home fixtures. Liverpool are on their best streak away from home since 2020, though, having won their last four matches on the road.

A busy schedule seems to be taking its toll on the Reds, who will miss Cody Gakpo. Star Everton defender James Tarkowski is out of the match due to suspension.

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WON'T PLAY

Brighton: Evan Ferguson (ankle injury), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring injury), Stefanos Tzimas (knee injury), Zadok Yohanna (injury), Malick Yalcouye (injury), Costinha (suspended)

Newcastle: Ewen Jaouen (muscle injury), Joelinton (muscle injury)

DOUBTFUL

Olivier Boscagli (illness), Jaouen Hadjam (knee injury), Lewis Hall (thigh injury)

Unbeaten at home this term in the league (W4, D1), Brighton have conceded just once, giving themselves the chance to make history by keeping clean sheets in four consecutive home Premier League games for the first time. The Seagulls have also never lost a home Premier League game against Newcastle (W4, D5).

Costinha will be suspended for the Seagulls, while Newcastle await news on the fitness of defender Lewis Hall.

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WON'T PLAY

Crystal Palace: Jean-Philippe Mateta (red card), Chadi Riad (knee injury), Ismaila Sarr (injury), Yeremy Pino (suspended)

Hull: Ilyas Ansah (back injury), Charlie Hughes (groin injury), Eliot Matazo (knee injury), Hidemasa Morita (muscle injury), Matt Targett (ankle injury), Tim Iroegbunam (thigh injury), Joe Gelhardt (thigh injury)

DOUBTFUL

Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf injury)

Hull begin the weekend as the highest-ranked bottom half side after an eye-catching 2-0 win over high-flying Brighton last weekend, which ended a nine-match winless run in all competitions. Crystal Palace are currently bottom of the table having lost their last five Premier League games.

The Eagles will be without attacking duo Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr, while Hull still have a host of injuries in their squad.

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WON'T PLAY

Fulham: Benjamin Lecomte (Achilles tendon injury), Emile Smith Rowe (injury), Joachim Andersen (knee injury)

Bournemouth: Julian Araujo (thigh injury), Alex Toth (muscle injury), Juanlu Sanchez (ankle injury)

After losing their first three league games, Fulham have lost just one of the eight Premier League games to follow (W2, D5) to get their heads above water in the early relegation battle. They face a tough test against Bournemouth, though, who have won their last 10 games in all competitions.

Neither side has any new injury concerns, but Fulham will be missing both Emile Smith Rowe and Joachim Andersen.

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WON'T PLAY

Sunderland: Daniel Ballard (muscle injury), Brian Brobbey (muscle injury), Habib Diarra (muscle injury), Romaine Mundle (knee injury), Granit Xhaka (calf injury), Kevin Danso (ineligible)

Tottenham: Wilson Odobert (knee injury), Xavi Simons (knee injury), Mathys Tel (Achilles tendon injury), Mykhailo Mudryk (injury), Savio (thigh injury)

DOUBTFUL

Omar Alderete (injury), Dayann Methalie (illness), Sandro Tonali (illness), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf injury), Lucas Bergvall (illness)

The Black Cats have kept three clean sheets in their last four Premier League games (W1, D2, L1), including both at the Stadium of Light (W1, D1), but their attack hasn’t been able to capitalise on their improvement in defence. Since their 5-3 loss at Manchester City in mid-September, Sunderland have scored fewer goals (two) than any other side in the division.

Since Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi made his debut with a 1-0 loss away to Sunderland in April, only six clubs had earned more Premier League points than Tottenham’s 26 heading into this round.

Illness threatens to hamper both squads, with some Sunderland players suffering from a virus, while Spurs are monitoring the fitness of both Sandro Tonali and Lucas Bergvall.

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WON'T PLAY

Arsenal: Bukayo Saka (thigh injury), Martin Zubimendi (muscle injury)

Manchester City: Antoine Semenyo (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

David Raya (shoulder injury)

Arsenal will be keen to get back to winning ways after relinquishing leads to draw their last two matches against Newcastle (2-2) and Dortmund (1-1) in a four-day span. On the other hand, a draw at Fulham last weekend means that Manchester City are now the second team in Football League history (since Sheffield Wednesday in 1904/05) to start a season with seven consecutive victories and then fail to win their following four.

Neither side has any new injury concerns, although Arsenal are still monitoring the fitness of first-choice goalkeeper David Raya.