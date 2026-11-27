Orlando Pirates have lost only one of their eight opening group-stage matches in CAF competition as they prepare to face Steve Barker’s Simba away from home in their Champions League opener on Sunday.

Pirates have appeared in the group stage of the Champions League five times, recording one win, three draws and a single defeat, which came all the way back in 1997 when they lost 2-1 at home to Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto.

In 2006, Pirates opened with a 1-1 home draw against ASEC Abidjan of Ivory Coast. They began their 2013 campaign with a goalless home draw against AC Leopards of Congo, before going on to reach the final against Al Ahly.

Their 2018/19 campaign also began with a 0-0 draw, this time away to FC Platinum in Zimbabwe. Pirates finally won an opening Champions League group-stage fixture in 2024/25, beating CR Belouizdad 2-1 away in Algeria.

Remarkably, Pirates have never won their opening Champions League group-stage match at home, recording two draws and one defeat in three attempts.

They are therefore unbeaten in their two away openers, with one win and one draw, scoring twice and conceding once.

Pirates have a much better record in their opening Confederation Cup group-stage matches, with two wins and one draw from three games, scoring three goals without conceding.

In 2015, they began their group campaign with a 1-0 victory away to AC Leopards of Congo and went on to reach the final, where they lost to Etoile du Sahel.

Their 2020/21 campaign started with a 0-0 away draw against ES Setif of Algeria, before they progressed to the quarter-finals.

In 2021/22, Pirates opened with a 2-0 home victory over JS Saoura of Algeria, eventually reaching another final, which they lost on penalties to Morocco's RS Berkane.

Pirates have therefore played eight opening group-stage matches across the Champions League and Confederation Cup, winning three, drawing four and losing only once.

They have scored seven goals and conceded just four in those eight matches, keeping five clean sheets.

Pirates have won two of their four away openers, drawing the other two, with three goals scored and only one conceded.

The Buccaneers have reached three CAF finals in campaigns in which they began the group stage with a victory or draw: the 2013 Champions League, 2015 Confederation Cup and 2021/22 Confederation Cup.