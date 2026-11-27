Back at Clairefontaine ahead of France vs Venezuela this Friday and France vs Morocco on December 5th, Perle Morroni explains how moving to San Diego in the American league, against conventional wisdom, has reignited her France career.

Between a demanding NWSL season in which she is living her American dream, Laurent Bonadei's guidance, upcoming discussions about her future in the United States and the prospect of the World Cup in Brazil, she speaks openly about it all.

You are back at Clairefontaine after missing the last international window. How does it feel to be back?

Perle Morroni: "I am very happy to be back at Clairefontaine and with Les Bleues again. I missed two camps, so I had missed it quite a lot. It is great to see my teammates again. I have a lot of close friends here, and it is nice to be back with the group preparing for the challenges ahead."

When you miss an international window, you miss out on moments together, but also on running jokes... Does it make you feel a little left out?

"No, it is fine. I manage to catch up. I think the atmosphere is the same. We have a lot of fun in training. We tease each other a lot, whether we lose or win. Although we never lose (laughs). I miss that, because in the United States, even though I understand and speak English, the banter is not the same. So it is nice to have it back."

Perle Morroni with the winning team at Les Bleues' training session on November 25th FFF

It is also a chance to come back to France and eat some good bread...

"Exactly, especially the food. I cannot see myself living anywhere other than the United States, but if there is one thing I miss about France, it is the food. And with the chef we have here, it is incredible."

'I really hope to win something with San Diego'

This international window was supposed to feature three matches, but there are only two in the end. You also played in the NWSL play-offs, so you are at the end of your season. How are you feeling physically?

"I am coping with it quite well because I am continuing straight on from my season. That is different from the previous international window, when I was at the start of the season. This time I am at the end of it, and I almost prefer that.

"Personally, I feel better when I keep playing. We finished our season with San Diego almost two weeks ago, unfortunately, after being eliminated. I am feeling good. It is a good camp, even though there are only two matches instead of three. I think it is a blessing in disguise: we can prepare better for these two matches, train more and test ourselves."

You played every match of the season with San Diego, and then had a two-week gap. How are you managing the fatigue and preparing for this camp?

"Unfortunately, that two-week gap should not have happened because we genuinely thought we would go all the way with San Diego. But when you have no choice... It allowed us to release all the tension from the season.

"We continued training with San Diego until November 18th, then I worked on my own, so in the end I did not really stop. We did not have a match in between, but sometimes that is not such a bad thing. A short break allows you to come back even stronger for the matches."

Did you use that time to return to France?

"No, I continued my preparations in the United States. My whole life is over there now, so I prefer not to disrupt everything too much. I will then return to my family in France for the off-season, properly for the off-season."

You played every match of the season with San Diego. It feels as though you have stepped up, taken on a new status in the team and become one of the leaders in the dressing room. How did you experience this season?

"I joined San Diego two and a half years ago. Jonas Eidevall, a Swedish coach, arrived two years ago, and that is really when the project began to take shape. I strongly believe in his vision of football and in what he has been building over the past two years, and I think that shows.

"Our game is quite different from the American style, which is heavily focused on transitions. We play almost a European style: we keep the ball and build from the back. We have not won a trophy yet, but I think we are on the right path. On a personal level, the coach relies on me, so I feel good in this team. My playing style is slightly different.

"This year, he gave me a role that was more focused on build-up play and more defensive. But that gives me more strings to my bow. Throughout my career, I have been a full-back who gets forward and tracks back. He relies on me, and I really hope to win something with San Diego."

Do you feel that your status has changed in the dressing room?

"I do not know whether it has changed, because in France, throughout my career, people already relied heavily on me. But it is a very young team, so I know I have responsibilities. I have more experience and can show them the right way, even though they are very talented, and experience is always important. I take on the role I am given and I feel really good. We are continuing along this path."

'Playing in the United States is the ultimate dream'

In France, there was a feeling that playing in the NWSL meant falling off the national team coach's radar, particularly because of the time difference. For you, it was the opposite: moving to San Diego is what brought you back into the France team. What did American football unlock in you? Did you find a foundation there that you no longer had at Lyon?

"I would not be the player I am if I had not spent those three years at Lyon. I played with extraordinary players, won trophies and experienced a level of day-to-day competition that you do not see anywhere else. That period shaped me.

"But for me, the next step was the logical continuation of my career: playing in the United States is the ultimate dream. I have always seen the United States as the home of women's football. It is a little paradoxical, but it allowed me to return to the France team, whereas usually, when you leave, people forget about you.

"The national team coach follows the American league closely. I think those of us playing in the United States are lucky. I have improved in every area there: athletically, technically, everywhere. Every match is incredibly intense. You have no choice; you have to be at your best every weekend."

You mention the American dream. Is that because you grew up watching the American generation that won everything, with so many world-class players?

"Yes, I watched the United States and the World Cups. I grew up immersed in all that. I watched Marta a lot; she is my idol. I even had the chance to play against her in the final match in Orlando and take a picture with her. It was a bit of a dream come true.

"Watching the United States play made me want to go there. I was already thinking about San Diego, which I knew a little when I was younger. I used to tell myself that the dream for my career, if I managed to have a great career at PSG, where I started as a youngster, would be to then play in the United States, in California. Sometimes, when you think about something, it comes true."

Perle Morroni with San Diego Wave at the start of the season against Utah Royals Credit: ČTK / AP / Tyler Tate

Did you also need to break out of your routine? You had played for PSG and Lyon, the two biggest clubs in France, so perhaps you needed to see something different.

"Yes, perhaps that was part of it too. Moving away from France did me good and allowed me to see something different. I played for those two great teams, but I wanted to discover other cultures, other styles of football, other stadiums and other things. I did not want to remain in the same environment forever.

"Some players like that kind of career, but personally, I have always wanted something different: a life experience in an incredible profession that allows us to travel. Honestly, I made the best choice."

At OL and PSG, you played in teams that had around 70% possession, and your role was to provide an extra option in settled attacks. This season, you have had a more defensive role. How did you have to change the way you play in the United States, where the game is more direct and you have to run much more?

"At the start in San Diego, during the first month, everything was new and the club still had an interim coach. Then, in my second year, Jonas (Eidevall) arrived and basically asked me to play almost as a forward. Kenza, Laurina and I used to joke about it because I was almost an attacker and the midfielders were covering for me.

"I played that way for a season, for a year, and then we changed our style. He pushed the right side into a more attacking position, while my role became more focused on build-up play, defending and controlling the game.

"That allowed me to add another dimension to my game, but I can also play the other role: contributing offensively and making overlapping runs. That is how my style has changed, but I know how to do everything else very well. Ultimately, I am a player who plays for the team.

"Sometimes I do miss being that wing-back who gets forward, crosses and can score. But I do it for the team, and it worked quite well, since we had a great season."

Is there a difference physically? Players often say that the physical demands are greater in the United States. Is that what you experienced?

"Yes, especially at the beginning, particularly in training, when you have to take fitness tests and are asked to run 1km within a set time. At first, I was struggling because those were not standards we were expected to meet in France, or in Spain, where I also played. Little by little, I got into the rhythm, and now it feels normal. It is still very demanding because every match is so intense, but you get used to it."

'It is a bit like in the movies: planes fly over the stadiums...'

What surprised you when you arrived in the NWSL? Are there still things that surprise you compared with what you experienced in France, in terms of football, atmosphere and the crowd?

"What surprises me is that every weekend, wherever you go to play, there are lots of activities before the match. As soon as you get on the bus and arrive around the stadium, you see people wearing shirts and games linked to the teams you are about to face.

"As for the atmosphere, there is an anthem before every match. Sometimes it is a bit like in the movies: planes fly over the stadiums, there are fireworks, and it is not even a special match, not a final or anything. That is why, for Americans, it is all about the show, the American show. It is incredible."

There is also the fact that you play for clubs that are exclusively women's clubs. You played for PSG and Lyon, which at the time were men's and women's clubs. Does that change anything?

"Yes, especially because when supporters come to the stadium, they are really there for the women's team, not the men's team. San Diego has since added a men's club, which came after us. But yes, that is what changes: the supporters come for you, and only you.

"You can feel it; they are very involved. At San Diego, we have a really strong support base. When we hold fan days, where fans come to meet us, they are very warm, they are always there and there is a great atmosphere at every match. It is not always sold out, but you can feel the noise and the atmosphere.

"Sorry to say it, but it is not like in France, where at some matches you can literally hear yourself speak because there is no one in the stadium."

Perle Morroni wearing the OL shirt Reuters

Since you are all women within the club, do you feel that you are listened to and supported more when you need something?

"Yes, there are also a lot of players working within the league, and there is a great deal of protection for players. Everything is done to ensure that our rights are heard. Whether at club level or elsewhere in the league, it is different."

When you arrived at San Diego, you found a French core group, with Delphine Cascarino, Kenza Dali and Laurina Fazer. How did that help you day to day?

"It helped me a lot. The fact that Delphine had signed before me and that I joined her afterwards was a real plus, because when there are two of you... Especially with Delphine, because she is like my sister; I have known her since we were very young. It was an incredible experience.

"As for English, I am not going to lie, it was not really a plus, because instead of learning to speak English, you speak with the French players. But I am fine now. Yes, it is a source of support. I think we need that French connection, even when we are abroad.

"It is nice to be in the dressing room, warming up, with your teammate there and talking in French about what is happening in France. It allows us to maintain a link with our country. Kenza helps us a lot: she played in England for a long time and is bilingual, so she helped us a lot at the beginning. Delphine has unfortunately left, but we still have a good little French group."

In your life as a professional player in the United States, what would you like to bring back to France?

"What I appreciate most is the competitiveness. This weekend, you can play against the team at the bottom of the table and lose. The teams are not all at the same level, but they have different styles and are all very strong. There are more resources, and all the clubs are professional.

"They are women's clubs, but they are professional. That is the difference compared with clubs in France. So perhaps that competitiveness is something to bring back. It is difficult, though, because France has some incredible clubs and incredible players. It is hard to compete with that.

"But what I like about the American league is that the best players are spread across the teams because there is a salary cap. You have no choice. Bringing that to France would be good. And the way they broadcast matches, from a marketing perspective and so on, the Americans are very good. The shirts and everything, the way they present them."

And what about the facilities? The stadiums look incredible.

"Yes, they are beautiful stadiums. The one drawback is that some artificial pitches remain. We cannot complain, because they are everywhere, but they are still beautiful stadiums."

'If my only World Cup is in Brazil, it would be the icing on the cake'

Let us talk about the France team. You returned quite late: you had withdrawn from the national team in a statement, alongside Wendie Renard, Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto. They returned fairly quickly, while you had to wait. What were you thinking at that point? Did you think that the France team was over for you?

"It is true that I was absent for four years. But the goal of my career has always been to ask myself how I can reach the highest level. Even when I was in the France team, my mindset was to work, work and simply become the best version of myself.

"Of course, it is the ultimate goal of a career, but I viewed the France team as a bonus. I am also a believer. So if the France team came back, great, and if it did not, so be it. But I have to admit that I thought it would happen because the amount of work I put in every day, and the fact that I am someone who works hard, would eventually pay off."

Perle Morroni wearing the France shirt against Ireland last March Photo par CHARLES MCQUILLAN / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

What does Laurent Bonadei ask you to do differently compared with what you experienced with the France team when you were there four years ago?

"Laurent wants an attacking approach from the full-back position, particularly because he likes left-footed players. He tells me to play as I do at San Diego, to play my game, not hold back and contribute more to the team's play. We also have a good understanding in footballing terms."

At San Diego, you are one of the older players and a leader in the group because there are so many young players. There are also many young players in the France team now. Do you have a new status, as one of the dressing-room leaders, because of your experience and age?

"I do not really see myself as a dressing-room leader. I am not someone who takes the floor. I always talk on the pitch, but I am a little quieter off it. In terms of pure footballing experience, though, I have plenty on the pitch, and that is why the coach called me back. He even told me that he needs that experience and that fighting spirit. I am a bit of a warrior. I want to lead by example on the pitch."

Are you grateful to Laurent Bonadei for calling you up again?

"Yes, of course. I had a conversation with Laurent two years ago, when he came to San Diego to watch Delphine and me play. He did not tell me that he was going to select me; there was still serious competition, but he told me that the door was open.

"I told him that simply coming to speak to me and say that was already a first step. He never closed the door on me. I had not had that conversation with the other coaching staffs. A year later, at the end of my season, he called me, so yes, I am grateful. And I know that it is thanks to my work. You have to earn your place here."

You are currently in the squad, you are regularly called up, and the World Cup, which will be held in Brazil, is less than a year away. I imagine it is special to have that ambition at the end of the season, between now and June.

"Yes, exactly. That is what makes me dream; it is the ultimate dream. The one thing missing from my career is taking part in an international tournament. It is not a regret, since I still have years ahead of me, but the World Cup is the Holy Grail for me.

"It is truly the goal of my life and my career: to take part, and even to win it outright, because that would really be making history with the France team."

And there is the added significance of it being in Brazil, the home of football.

"Yes, it is almost symbolic for me because, as I said, I watched Marta when I was little. So if my only World Cup is in Brazil, it would be the icing on the cake of my career."

Your contract with San Diego expires this year. You have said that you cannot see yourself living anywhere other than the United States. What does the future hold?

"For now, we are still negotiating. Even if I leave San Diego, it would not be for anywhere outside the United States, since my life is there now. Nothing is official yet, but I am in negotiations. I will make my decision at the end of this camp."

Perle Morroni wearing the San Diego Wave shirt Reuters

Do you also use an international window to speak to the coach and find out what he thinks about your situation?

"Yes, of course. I have to, because, as you said, it is a World Cup year. I need to speak to him and find out what he thinks about my prospects of taking part in the World Cup, and make sure I am in the best possible conditions to give the team what I can."

I imagine the most important thing is playing time.

"Yes, playing time, as well as the right conditions to be at my best. If I do not have a role that suits me, it is not my style of play. There are lots of things to take into account."