Ferencvaros are flying in Europe, with four wins from four Europa League games so far, the latest a 2-0 victory over AC Milan. Behind the strong results, though, coach Balazs Borbely is dealing with star midfielder Naby Keita's absence and a major financial squeeze at the Hungarian giants.

Keita, the former Liverpool midfielder, joined Ferencvaros from Werder Bremen in January 2025, initially on loan before moving there fully as a free agent. This season though, he has only played a limited role, appearing in only four league games.

The Guinean midfielder's last start came on September 20th in the league. Ever since then, he was on the bench twice but has mostly been absent from the squad altogether. Borbely explained that Keita has struggled both physically and mentally, and that the club has granted him time away from the squad.

"He had a difficult last season. He was injured a lot, and on top of that he didn't have the best relationship with the previous coach (Robbie Keane)," Borbely said in an interview with Livesport Daily, the podcast of the Czech version of Flashscore.

"I tried to get him back to his best form, which we partly managed, and he has played some matches this season. At the moment, though, he doesn't feel mentally ready to help the team, so he asked the club for some time off to get his mental state in order. The club agreed, and we should start working together again from January."

Naby Keita's career stats in recent years. Flashscore

Life after Orban

Borbely, who won the Hungarian top division with Gyor this past season before moving to Ferencvaros, also addressed the changing economic reality at the club, which for years enjoyed some of the strongest financial backing in Hungarian football. According to the coach, the budget has been cut significantly and the squad has been reshaped as a result.

"The financial backing here used to be at the highest level, but that's no longer the case. We've had to cut the budget by 30%. Eleven or 12 players have left, including key ones," he said, but insisted the cuts did not catch him off guard, linking them directly to the change of government in Hungary.

"I knew all of that when I signed my contract, so I was prepared for it and it didn't surprise me. After the elections, everyone in Hungarian sport knew things would change. It's clear the current government definitely won't put the kind of money into sport that Orban's did. Things are still changing, though, and different ways of financing sport are being explored."

The changes at the club make it all the more impressive that they have a 100% record in the Europa League this season, including a win over AC Milan. This week, Ferencvaros look to make it five wins out of five as they host Celje.