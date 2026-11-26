Orlando Pirates face a difficult start to their CAF Champions League group-stage campaign when they visit Steve Barker's Simba SC in Tanzania on Sunday, with history suggesting that even a draw would represent a respectable result.

The Buccaneers have been drawn in Group C alongside Simba, Moroccan side RS Berkane and Cameroonian outfit Colombe Sportive, with points on the road likely to prove crucial in the battle for quarter-final places.

Simba have an impressive record against South African clubs, winning three of their eight previous meetings, drawing three and losing two.

More significantly, the Tanzanian giants have never lost at home to South African opposition, winning three of their four fixtures and drawing the other without conceding a goal.

That includes a 1-0 victory over Pirates in the quarter-finals of the 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Buccaneers won the return leg by the same scoreline before advancing 4-3 on penalties, with Simba still winless and without a goal in their four visits to South Africa.

Ironically, Simba also defeated Barker's Stellenbosch FC 1-0 at home in the semi-finals of the 2024/25 Confederation Cup before securing a goalless draw away to reach the final.

Barker subsequently left Stellenbosch to take charge of the Tanzanian club, setting up an intriguing reunion with familiar South African opposition.

Pirates, however, have a respectable away record in continental competition, winning 33 of their 79 matches on the road, a success rate of almost 42%.

They have also recorded 19 draws and 27 defeats, scoring 109 goals and conceding 84.

In the Champions League specifically, including its predecessor, the African Cup of Champions Clubs, their record stands at 21 wins, 13 draws and 20 defeats from 54 away matches, with 67 goals scored and 52 conceded.

Their most productive Champions League campaign away from home came in 2024/25, when they won four of seven matches on their travels.

Those victories came against Jwaneng Galaxy (2-0), CR Belouizdad (2-1), Al Ahly (2-1) and MC Alger (1-0).

Their only away defeat in that campaign came in the semi-finals against eventual champions Pyramids FC, who won a thrilling encounter 3-2.

Pirates' most famous continental away victory remains their 1-0 success against ASEC Abidjan in the second leg of the 1995 African Cup of Champions Clubs final.

Having drawn the home leg 2-2, the Buccaneers travelled to Ivory Coast needing a positive result and Jerry Sikhosana's goal secured a famous triumph as Pirates became the first South African club to be crowned African champions.

Their biggest Champions League away victories were both 5-0, against Mbabane Swallows of Eswatini and AS Port Louis of Mauritius in 2006.

Their heaviest defeat on the road in the competition was a 4-0 loss to ASEC Abidjan in the group stage that same year.

Pirates also suffered a 4-0 defeat away to Raja Casablanca in the quarter-finals of the 2020/21 Confederation Cup.