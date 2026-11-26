After being sacked eight months ago by FC Copenhagen, Jacob Neestrup has revitalised his coaching career at Panathinaikos, giving the Greek giants hope of winning their first domestic championship title in 16 years. On Thursday night, he returns to the Danish capital to do battle with FC Nordsjaelland in the Conference League as a man who, against all odds in the hot-tempered Greek football world, truly has restored his remarkable reputation.

Neestrup arrived in Athens over the summer after being sacked by FC Copenhagen following a disappointing domestic campaign in which the reigning Danish champions finished seventh in the league and failed to reach the championship play-offs.

It was a surreal end to four otherwise successful years in charge, during which he won two league titles and two Danish Cups, and guided Copenhagen to the Champions League last 16 in the 2023/24 season.

Neestrup was brought in after Rafa Benitez was dismissed after seven months in charge despite arriving in October 2025 as the highest-paid manager in Greek football history.

Panathinaikos - Last matches Flashscore

Panathinaikos finished fourth in the Greek Super League, 20 points behind champions AEK Athens, missing out on the UEFA Europa League play-offs and dropping into the Conference League qualifiers, which was the final straw for owner Giannis Alafouzos, who is not renowned for his patience.

Neestrup's appointment was met with scepticism given his young age (34) and limited top-flight managerial experience, and he certainly didn't have the pedigree of former Panathinaikos coaches like Fatih Terim or Benitez.

Before the season, Flashscore interviewed Greek football expert Konstantinos Lianos about the challenges that awaited Neestrup at Panathinaikos. Lianos back then said fans "joked that Neestrup wouldn't even make it to the 28th of October bank holiday" and that the young Dane could soon find himself out of a job if he didn't deliver instantly, as "owner Giannis Alafouzos - just like many Greek owners - changes managers like t-shirts" with Neestrup being the 10th coach in ten years at Panathinaikos.

However, Neestrup wasted no time silencing the doubters, quickly improving the team’s performances and breaking club records despite a difficult start to the UEFA Conference League qualifying campaign.

In his first 22 to 23 matches in charge during the 2026–27 season, Panathinaikos earned 18 wins, drew three times, and lost just once - to bitter rivals Olympiakos - while leading both the Greek Super League and their Conference League group.

In September 2026, Neestrup broke the 25-year-old club record set by the late Giannis Kyrastas for 13 consecutive unbeaten matches.

Under Neestrup, the team’s attack also improved significantly, raising its expected goals (xG) from 1.49 to 2.2 per match while becoming more defensively solid.

Greek League standings Flashscore

Benitez was criticised for frequently changing formations and personnel between matches, while players were reportedly unhappy with the coaching staff’s pre-match routines, pointing to what they saw as insufficient tactical analysis. His famously cold approach to managing players was also poorly received in Athens.

Neestrup has transformed Panathinaikos’ tactics, introducing an organised 4-4-2/4-2-3-1 system centred on aggressive, forward-led pressing traps and a compact medium block, unlike Benitez’s more passive, fragmented approach.

With about €50 million in summer spending, Neestrup rebuilt the team’s spine with additions suited to his system, including midfielder Remo Freuler as his central tactical hub, Azzedine Ounahi, centre-back Stefan de Vrij, goalkeeper Inaki Pena, and Danish left-back Victor Kristiansen.

Neestrup also reshaped the club's technical setup by bringing in several trusted compatriots, including assistant coaches Stefan Madsen and Morten Molkjaer, goalkeeping coach Casper Ankergren, head of performance Anders Storskov, and match analyst Nicklas Pedersen

Moreover, Neestrup’s frank, accountable, and direct Scandinavian communication style has strongly appealed to Panathinaikos supporters. Instead of blaming referees, injuries, or outside pressures, he has repeatedly acknowledged tactical errors and disappointing displays, including during the challenging UEFA Conference League qualifying rounds in summer 2026.

Finally, Neestrup has recognised the value of embracing Panathinaikos’s wider identity: he often attends basketball games and was also present at the 60th anniversary of Gate 13, Greece’s oldest organised fan group.

Eight months after leaving Copenhagen in disgrace, Neestrup now returns to the city that gave him so many glorious moments, hoping to replicate the form that has made him an instant fan favourite in the Greek capital.