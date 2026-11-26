Tanzania has received another major vote of confidence from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after being selected to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) secretariat headquarters ahead of the continental tournament to be co-hosted in East Africa.

The new headquarters will serve as a central hub for coordination, planning and operational oversight as CAF works closely with the three host nations – Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda – to deliver the first AFCON 2027 to be staged across three countries.

The inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, November 25th, brought together senior officials, including CAF Third Vice President Pierre-Alain Mounguengui, CAF Secretary General Samson Adamu, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, Tanzania's Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, and Uganda's Minister of State for Sports, Peter Ogwang.

Kenya Sports Minister Mvurya congratulated Tanzania for the opportunity to host the biggest office of the tournament.

He said: “I congratulated Tanzania on hosting the headquarters and commended CAF for operationalising offices in Kenya and Uganda to ensure seamless coordination across the three host nations.”

On Kenya’s readiness to host AFCON 2027, Mvurya assured: “The PAMOJA Oversight Committee meeting assessed the overall preparedness of the three countries.

“CAF lauded the progress of ongoing works at the Raila Odinga Stadium, Kasarani Stadium and the 12 designated training pitches across Nairobi, which remain on schedule towards attaining full compliance with CAF standards.

“We further reviewed progress towards the operationalisation of the PAMOJA Visa, promotion of the PAMOJA tournament identity, mobilizing corporate partnerships and leveraging our respective tourism boards to accelerate promotional campaigns and fan engagement.

“I also extended an invitation to my counterparts and CAF leadership to join us on January 5th for the inauguration of the Raila Odinga Stadium through the historic encounter between Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam.”

The latest development comes after Tanzania secured three host cities for the tournament, more than its co-hosts Uganda and Kenya, who have been allocated two and one respectively.

Tanzania's host cities are Dar es Salaam, Arusha, and Zanzibar, giving it three of the six host cities named across co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda for the June 19th – July 17th tournament.

Apart from hosting the secretariat, CAF and Tanzania signed a partnership that will see the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) join as an Official Sponsor of the AFCON 2027 providing Tanzania with a platform to leverage the global appeal of African Football to attract visitors and investment, and showcase its diverse tourism experiences to the world.

The agreement was signed at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where CAF Secretary General Samson Adamu was joined by Tanzania Tourist Board Director General Dr Thereza Mugobi and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hassan Abbasi.

‘I can feel the passion’

Speaking after signing the deal, CAF Secretary General Adamu said: “In the last few days, I have seen and experienced so much excitement in Tanzania around the AFCON 2027.

“I can feel the passion from the people. This partnership with Tanzania Tourist Board is an important milestone in the build-up to the event. We believe that this will generate the necessary global awareness that will reinforce Tanzania’s global visibility.

“On behalf of CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, I would like to thank the Government of Tanzania, the Tanzania Tourist Board, the Tanzania Football Federation and the people of Tanzania.”

TTB Director General, Thereza Mugobi, said: “This partnership is an important milestone in our efforts to position Tanzania on the global tourism stage. AFCON 2027 presents an exceptional opportunity to connect the passion and excitement of African football with the richness of Tanzania’s tourism offering.

“We want every football supporter, visitor, international media representative and guest coming to Tanzania to see beyond the stadium and discover what makes our destination unforgettable.

“From the Serengeti and the Great Wildebeest Migration to Mount Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar, our cultural heritage, food and the warmth of our people, Tanzania has so much to offer.

“Our ambition is not only to welcome visitors to the tournament but also to inspire them to explore more of Tanzania, stay longer, invest and return.

“We look forward to working with CAF and our tourism stakeholders to translate this international opportunity into increased visitor arrivals, business opportunities and meaningful benefits for Tanzanians.”

The tournament will be the first edition of the continental football championship jointly staged by three countries, placing considerable responsibility on the host governments to coordinate infrastructure development, logistics, security and other operational requirements.